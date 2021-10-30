four questions about a name change

Finished the “f” on blue background, place to a symbol of the infinity stylized in “m”. At the turn of a long presentation intended to explain his “vision of the metaverse”, the virtual universe on which he relies to differentiate himself from his competitors, Mark Zuckerberg announced, Thursday, October 28, that Facebook would be renamed Meta.

A name change that comes as the most popular social network on the planet is going through an unprecedented crisis after the disclosure by a former employee of documents revealing Facebook’s difficulties in solving its structural problems.

What has Mark Zuckerberg announced?

“It is time for us to adopt a new company name to encompass all of our activities”, launched the founder of the Californian firm. Owner of WhatsApp, Instagram, but also of the Oculus VR virtual reality headset brand, Facebook now wants to break away from the social network image on which the company has been built since its creation seventeen years ago.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, it was no longer possible to keep the same company name when the company now has many applications. “Our mission remains the same: to connect people”, he added. The founder of the technology giant therefore chose “Meta” – “beyond” in ancient Greek – to show that there is “always more to build” and a new blue logo inspired by the infinity symbol in mathematics.

Will the Facebook site and application change their name?

No. Facebook will remain Facebook, as will WhatsApp and Instagram, which will keep their names. In fact, the company of Mark Zuckerberg imitates Google, which had announced in 2015 its desire to regroup its activities under an entity called “Alphabet”.

For the general public, the main difference may appear in the home screens and login to their applications. The discreet “from Facebook” (“by Facebook”) visible when opening WhatsApp or Instagram may soon give way to a “from Meta”.





The Instagram app login screen. (FACEBOOK)

Why did you make this choice?

“I have thought a lot about our identity. (…) Over time, I hope that we will be seen as a company of metaverse “, justified Mark Zuckerberg. “Meta” is indeed a direct nod to the metaverse, this virtual parallel universe on which Facebook is betting big, since the company recently announced the creation of 10,000 jobs in Europe to develop it.

Based in particular on the development of virtual reality headsets, this metaverse would make it possible, for example, to dance in a nightclub with friends in the form of an avatar, or to follow a meeting between colleagues in an office digitally reconstructed at the identical… “It is the fusion of a virtual universe with functionalities which are, for their part, well anchored in reality”, summed up in mid-September to franceinfo Julien Pillot, economist teaching at Inseec and specialist in technological markets. “In this universe, we could graft very concrete elements, concerts or shops, in which we could live experiences.”









Extract from the demonstration of the “metaverse” by Mark Zuckerberg, Thursday, October 28, 2021. (META)

During his presentation on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg assured that this technology, still in its infancy, would eventually be “the successor to mobile internet”. During a demonstration, he showed a digital avatar of himself moving through different digital worlds while talking to his friends and family. “You will really feel like you are there with other people”, enthuses the entrepreneur.

In what context does this announcement take place?

This name change comes especially as Facebook is going through an unprecedented crisis. The anger of the authorities and civil society has indeed intensified in recent weeks against the company, thanks to the revelations of a whistleblower, Frances Haugen.

This engineer, a former specialist in “algorithmic rankings” of Facebook, left the firm in the spring, taking with it thousands of confidential documents that highlight the difficulties of the social network in solving the structural difficulties it faces (toxic content on Instagram for adolescents, disinformation that harms the democracy…).

This new name has therefore been interpreted by some as a maneuver by the Californian group to divert attention. “Changing your name does not change the reality: Facebook is destroying our democracy and it is the chief peddler of disinformation and hatred”, reacted an NGO of anti-Facebook activists (in English), ironically baptized “The real supervisory board of Facebook”.

“Meta, that is, ‘we are a cancer for democracy that is metastasizing into a surveillance and propaganda machine to support authoritarian regimes and destroy civil society … and make a profit!’, for his part attacked the elected Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.