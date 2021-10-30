Franck from “Love is in the meadow” takes a radical decision

A decision that panicked Internet users. While fans of L’amour est dans le pré, season 16, are just enjoying the first emotions of Franck and Anne-Lise in the program, the forestry and market gardener from Nouvelle-Aquitaine has decided to turn a page. That of loves? Certainly not ! Franck has quite simply decided to cease his lumberjack activities and to convert to another profession. A decision he shared on his Instagram account Thursday, October 28, 2021 to the surprise of his fans. The 46-year-old bachelor explained the reasons that led him to abandon his 53 hectares of plantation. A heartbreak for this nature lover. Can he count on the infallible support of his sweetheart he met on the show? Franck does not say a word about it …





Below a photo of him, chainsaw and gloves in hand, Franck said: “In order to avoid MSDs [troubles musculo–squelettiques, ndlr.], I alternate the tasks, chainsaw, brush cutter. The secret to last, even though my age is starting to remind me from time to time. Life in nature is certainly exciting, but it prematurely wears the organism always put to the test “, he explained to his numerous subscribers. And to add:” It is time to convert myself, but in what ? The question remains open … “

Overwhelmed by Franck’s confidences, Internet users did not hesitate to give him some avenues for retraining: “Perhaps in the opening (…)

