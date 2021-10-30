François Alu as a couple? The juror of Dance with the stars makes rare confidences on his love life

In an interview with Current wife, François Alu made some confidences about his sentimental life. The juror of Dance with the stars revealed to be separated from dancer Léonore Baulac. But is he for all that single?
After the departure of Jean-Marc Généreux, who preferred to leave the show for the sake of his daughter, the jury of Dance with the stars welcomed new blood for the eleventh season of the TF1 dance competition. The still tough Chris Marques is today the last historical judge to be present since the launch of the program. For this new edition, the choreographer has been joined by fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, who is not yet unanimous among fans. After winning the competition four times with the celebrity she coached, Denitsa Ikonoma sat down at the jury table this year. Finally, to take over from the late Patrick Dupond, the production called upon Paris Opera dancer François Alu.
“We are no longer a couple”
With his always correct vision of the performances of competing celebrities, François Alu quickly caught the eye of viewers … and viewers. But is the ballet dancer single? In an interview with Current wife, published this Friday, October 29, the young man of 27 years has made rare confidences about his love life. The Principal Dancer at the National Ballet of the Paris Opera (the last row before that of Étoile, Editor’s note) once had a beautiful love affair with the star dancer Léonore Baulac. But the two professionals are now separated. “We are no longer in a relationship with Leonore. But I kept good relations with her, this is still the case today. We get along extremely well. She has become a very close friend “ he explained to our colleagues. Before launching, laughing: “Today I will only tell you that I am in a relationship with the cosmos”.
A dancer who stood out
Francois Alu discovered dance at the age of six, thanks to Patrick Dupond. It is indeed by seeing the ballet dancer on stage that the young boy also takes a passion for the discipline. It was not long before he too put on the slippers and was going to experience a meteoric rise. In 2004, at the age of 10, he entered the Paris Opera dance school, before joining the corps de ballet in 2010, at the age of 17. Then, barely four years later, he was promoted to Principal Dancer. An experience that allows one who has been elected “sexiest man of the year 2014“by the magazine Stubborn to judge the celebrities of Dance with the stars always very accurately.