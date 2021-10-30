French growth at its zenith in the third quarter

The French economy recorded in the third quarter one of its best growth rates in half a century, at 3%, allowing it to almost return to the pre-crisis level, despite the global shortages that have slowed down the economy. industry.

“This is a figure that is beyond our expectations,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP a few minutes after the publication of the figure by INSEE, calling it an “exceptional result”.

“I would like to thank all the French who have participated in this growth with their consumption, all the entrepreneurs who have invested, who have resumed exporting, all the employees who have returned to work after this crisis”, detailed Bruno Le Maire for which “this result is the fruit of a collective effort”.

As the minister welcomed as the pre-presidential campaign was launched, this is the highest growth since the third quarter of 1968, apart from the rebound in summer 2020 (+ 18%) following the first confinement.

Growth in the third quarter is higher than all estimates made by analysts and institutions, the National Institute of Statistics itself forecasting 2.7% in its forecast made in September, and the Banque de France 2.3% .

The growth estimate for the second quarter is also revised up to 1.3%, reported Insee. In the first trimester, it was zero.

Even if the economy stagnated in the last quarter of the year, growth over the year would therefore be at least 6.6%, explained to AFP Charlotte de Montpellier, economist of the bank ING … therefore largely above the forecasts of the government and INSEE, which were 6.25%.





With the reopening of sectors related to leisure and tourism, household consumption spending has accelerated significantly, gaining 5% over one quarter, said the Institute.



“We have an economic policy which protected the remuneration of employees during the crisis, it favored consumption”, underlined Bruno Le Maire who explained that the French started to spend part of the 160 billion euros accumulated during the health crisis.

– No wood, no steel –

French exports increased and imports remained almost stable, so that the contribution of foreign trade to growth was positive by 0.6 percentage point of GDP in the third quarter, according to INSEE.

The total production of goods and market services is largely driven by services, the hotel and restaurant business, largely at a standstill during the health crisis, jumping 43.4% over the quarter.

In contrast, the production of manufactured goods remains 6% below its pre-crisis level.

“It is the shortage of semiconductors, the shortage of raw materials and materials”, which explains this situation, according to Bruno Le Maire.

“When you look at construction, there is no wood, no steel, no aluminum,” he added.

The rebound in activity also lowered the number of unemployed by 5.5% over the quarter, while many sectors, starting with the hotel and catering industry, are experiencing recruitment difficulties.

But the purchasing power, which was not eroded by the historic recession experienced by the country, and which has increased according to the government by 8% since the start of the five-year term, became again in the fall a source of concern for many households with the very sharp rise in energy prices.