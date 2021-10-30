Fuel price, premium of 100 euros: all the information in the HuffPost recap

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images To calm the anger of the French in the face of soaring fuel prices, the executive opted for a bonus of 100 euros distributed to 38 million French people. Here is a selection of articles to understand the challenges of this crisis. (illustration photo)

ECONOMY – Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term had a first alert at the end of 2018. From service stations to roundabouts, the yellow vests crisis had already illustrated how the price of gasoline is a crucial issue for millions of French people. Three years later, at the end of the fourth wave of the Covid, fuel prices were once again in the news.

And for good reason, oil prices have soared leading to ever higher bills for motorists forced to go to the pump to go to work or do their shopping.

While the presidential campaign has already been launched, Emmanuel Macron has long sought the parade (he does not want to lower taxes) to avoid a new social crisis. His government hesitated between lowering taxes and checking fuel. And finally Jean Castex announced a bonus of 100 euros paid to 38 million French people. One-off aid that will relieve some households, but will probably not solve the structural problem.

To identify the issues, here are all of our articles on this news.

The record hike in gasoline prices

Refueling has never hurt the wallet so much for some motorists. The price of diesel sold in France reached an unprecedented level in mid-October. It even exceeded that reached during the yellow vests crisis, precisely caused by the increase in prices at the pump. The price of gasoline has also hit record highs, with some gas stations selling unleaded 98 at 2 euros / L.

Faced with the historic rise in the price of gasoline, sites exist to allow the French to find fuel at the best price. There is one, official, set up by the government: www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr. The Waze or Google Maps GPS applications also allow you to find gas stations near your home and know their prices in real time. We can also mention “Essence & Co”, “Fuel Flash”, “Carbu.com” or even “Fuelio”. The first recorded a 40% increase in attendance on its site.

Large retailers are attacking soaring fuel prices. Several large brands have launched operations on fuels at cost or very advantageous in recent weeks. One way to bait customers and respond to the government who asked resellers to lower their prices to relieve the wallet of the French.

The executive’s response: aid of 100 euros

Lower taxes or fuel check? The government kept suspense for long days about its response to soaring fuel prices. Ministers have followed one another to promise a “simple, fair and effective” device. Experienced in the Hauts-de-France region, the fuel check has long been favored by the executive, as you can see in the video belows. But it turned out to be too complex to implement.