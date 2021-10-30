Fuel price, premium of 100 euros: all the information in the HuffPost recap

ECONOMY – Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term had a first alert at the end of 2018. From service stations to roundabouts, the yellow vests crisis had already illustrated how the price of gasoline is a crucial issue for millions of French people. Three years later, at the end of the fourth wave of the Covid, fuel prices were once again in the news.
And for good reason, oil prices have soared leading to ever higher bills for motorists forced to go to the pump to go to work or do their shopping.
While the presidential campaign has already been launched, Emmanuel Macron has long sought the parade (he does not want to lower taxes) to avoid a new social crisis. His government hesitated between lowering taxes and checking fuel. And finally Jean Castex announced a bonus of 100 euros paid to 38 million French people. One-off aid that will relieve some households, but will probably not solve the structural problem.
To identify the issues, here are all of our articles on this news.
The record hike in gasoline prices
Refueling has never hurt the wallet so much for some motorists. The price of diesel sold in France reached an unprecedented level in mid-October. It even exceeded that reached during the yellow vests crisis, precisely caused by the increase in prices at the pump. The price of gasoline has also hit record highs, with some gas stations selling unleaded 98 at 2 euros / L.
Faced with the historic rise in the price of gasoline, sites exist to allow the French to find fuel at the best price. There is one, official, set up by the government: www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr. The Waze or Google Maps GPS applications also allow you to find gas stations near your home and know their prices in real time. We can also mention “Essence & Co”, “Fuel Flash”, “Carbu.com” or even “Fuelio”. The first recorded a 40% increase in attendance on its site.
Large retailers are attacking soaring fuel prices. Several large brands have launched operations on fuels at cost or very advantageous in recent weeks. One way to bait customers and respond to the government who asked resellers to lower their prices to relieve the wallet of the French.
The executive’s response: aid of 100 euros
Lower taxes or fuel check? The government kept suspense for long days about its response to soaring fuel prices. Ministers have followed one another to promise a “simple, fair and effective” device. Experienced in the Hauts-de-France region, the fuel check has long been favored by the executive, as you can see in the video belows. But it turned out to be too complex to implement.
No lower taxes, no fuel check. The executive finally decided on the easiest measure to apply: the payment of a bonus of 100 euros by the end of 2021 to all French people earning less than 2,000 euros net per month. This represents 38 million people, according to Matignon. Would be affected: half of workers, 70% of retirees and “two thirds” of students. And even if these people do not have an automobile.
How do those first concerned react? This is the object from the video below. A few days after Jean Castex’s announcement, The HuffPost went on a report in the Aisne. In several service stations in Soissons, we have collected the testimony of motorists forced to take their car to go to work or to go shopping. While they refuel at the pump, they deplore a simple “alms” which represents very little on the budget of a family or a retiree.
“It is not only gasoline which increases”, explained Jean Castex to justify that 38 million French will touch the premium of 100 euros, and not only the most modest motorists. Only this Christmas gift did not convince the opposition or the consumer associations and even less the representatives of the rural world. In question? “The inflation compensation” is “not fair”, “not targeted”, in addition to arriving too late in the face of the “urgency” of the rise in prices.
The French seek the parade
The fuel increases and a whole life can be turned upside down. Faced with a historic rise in fuel prices, the French are starting to think about ways to avoid sacrificing their wages on the altar of the pump. With this in mind, carpooling is not the only option on the table. Favor other modes of transport, opt for telecommuting, go out less or even go and fill up on the other side of the border … The HuffPost has collected testimonials from motorists forced to adapt to limit their gasoline expenses.
Should we pass the course? While the price of fuel has never been so high and the European Commission is pushing the end of heat engines by 2035, many French people are wondering about the advisability of buying an electric or hybrid vehicle. In September, the Tesla Model 3 even became the best-selling car in Europe ahead of the Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero. It must be said that between the purchase aid and the price of the full tank which soars, there is something to ask questions.
It costs half the price of unleaded gasoline. Bioethanol (E85), a cocktail made from alcohol and gasoline, is less than 70 cents per liter. Consequence: faced with soaring fuel prices, it increasingly appeals to the French. But to be able to use it, you need a vehicle compatible with Superethanol-E85 or get a converter box. Is this last option a good idea, however?
Faced with rising fuel prices, the French are deciding to pay more and more attention to the financial cost of commuting. And who says restrictions says changes in habits. Among these new habits, we obviously find carpooling. These thousands of new “carpoolers” could nevertheless find themselves confronted with a problem well known to those used to car trips between strangers: silence. If, for some, this silence can be saving because they do not wish to speak, for others, it is a real obsession.
