G20 approves tax reform, still uncertain about climate commitments

The leaders of the major economies of the G20, meeting Saturday in Rome, approved the minimum taxation of multinationals, but discussions are continuing to find an agreement on the climate.

“Today, all of the G20 heads of state approved a landmark agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax, which will end the race to the bottom on corporate taxation.” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The reform, which had been negotiated under the aegis of the OECD, provides in particular for a minimum global taxation of 15% on multinationals, with the objective of implementation by 2023. It will be formally adopted in the press release. G20 final on Sunday, according to several sources close to the negotiations in Rome.

Things are going to be more complicated on the climate, where many are calling for a strong signal on the eve of the opening Sunday of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

Especially since the G20, which includes developed countries such as the United States and members of the European Union, but also the large emerging economies such as China, Russia, Brazil or India, represents 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Today we are asking the G20 leaders to stop playing among themselves and finally listening to the people, and to act in favor of the climate as science has been calling for for years,” Simone told AFP. Ficicchia, 19, an activist of Fridays for Future, who organized a demonstration on Saturday in the streets of Rome. According to the police headquarters, around 5,000 people marched, in a good-natured atmosphere, with music and drums, but under close surveillance by the police.

– Recognition of vaccines –



“This is the opportunity now to try to take some of the vague commitments of (the) Paris agreement and consolidate them into firm, rapid commitments to reduce emissions” of greenhouse gases, said the Minister. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview broadcast on ITV on Saturday.





“We must be more ambitious” on the climate, also estimated the President of the European Council Charles Michel, while acknowledging that the question was difficult in particular “for certain countries dependent on coal”.

China, and with it many emerging countries, still depends enormously on this very CO2-emitting fossil fuel, in particular to run its power plants in the current context of the energy crisis.

Discussions are complicated by the absence in Rome of Chinese presidents Xi Jinping and Russian presidents Vladimir Putin, who only participate in the G20 by videoconference.

In their first interventions on Saturday, they pleaded for a “mutual recognition” of the anti-Covid vaccines currently available, the Chinese and Russian serums not being in particular approved by the United States and the EU.

– Discussions on Iran –

At the end of a meeting on the sidelines of the G20, US Presidents Joe Biden and French Presidents Emmanuel Macron, as well as Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also expressed on Saturday their “lively and growing concern” about Iran’s nuclear activities. They called for Tehran to “change course” to save the deal on its nuclear program.

Many other small committee meetings are being held on the sidelines of the G20, which marks the return of face-to-face multilateral meetings since the start of the pandemic

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in particular launched a diplomatic offensive and increased bilateral meetings with European leaders, before a meeting with the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the midst of negotiations on a renegotiation of the debt of the South American country.

And at a time when the rag is burning between Paris and London on fishing rights in the Channel, Emmanuel Macron will also discuss Sunday morning face-to-face with Boris Johnson. The latter said on Saturday that he “does not rule out” activating for the first time a conflict resolution tool provided for in post-Brexit agreements with the EU.