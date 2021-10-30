G20 leaders approve tax reform that plans to tax multinationals at least 15%

A final green light for an agreement “historical”. The heads of state and government of the G20, meeting in Rome (Italy) on Saturday, October 30, gave their agreement to a tax reform which aims to put an end to tax havens, but which does not go far enough to the taste of some countries in development.

Under the aegis of the OECD, 136 countries, representing more than 90% of global GDP, pledged in early October to tax multinationals more equitably, and to introduce a minimum global tax rate of 15% to from 2023. This green light, announced by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will be formalized in the final G20 press release on Sunday.

“For four years, I have been fighting to implement an international taxation of at least 15% for multinational companies. Tonight, we are there!” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. “The minimum corporate tax is a great success, it is a clear signal of fairness”, continued German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The minimum 15% tax is expected to bring in around $ 150 billion in additional revenue per year. A small revolution which may take time, however, insofar as each country must now translate this global agreement into its own legislation.





The first part of this reform, which consists in taxing companies where they make their profits independently of their head office, is met with strong reluctance in the US Congress. This measure in fact mainly hits the American internet giants, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple (Gafa), inclined to practice tax optimization by establishing their headquarters where taxation is lowest.

A hundred multinationals with more than 20 billion euros in annual turnover will see part of their taxes redistributed to the countries where they actually carry out their activities.

This perimeter, as well as the minimum tax of 15%, are considered insufficient by some emerging countries, especially since the average rate of corporate tax in the world is now 22%, against 50% in 1985. The Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, associated with the negotiations which included 140 countries, are still missing.