Gaël Monfils on Novak Djokovic’s road to the Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokvic now knows a little more about his return to competition. The Serbian, who has not played since his lost final at the US Open to Daniil Medvedev, will be the man to watch at the Rolex Paris Masters (November 1-7), whose draw took place this Saturday.
Exempted from the first round, the world n ° 1 will first come up against the winner of the match between Marton Fucsovics and Fabio Fognini. A round of 16 could reserve a duel against the French Gaël Monfils, who has remained on a good dynamic in recent months but will have to get rid of a qualifier before that and then Nikoloz Basilashvili or Adrian Mannarino.
In the longer term, it is the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who appears in the half of Djokovic’s table for a possible half (his theoretical quarter puts him against Andrey Rublev or … why not Cameron Norrie, titled at Indian Wells). In the other part, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are the two men expected in the last four.
French people not spoiled
In addition to Monfils who could quickly find themselves facing the world No. 1, other French people were not really spoiled in the draw. This is the case of Richard Gasquet, guest of this tournament, who will come up against a rather fit Grigor Dimitrov at the moment (semi-final at Indian Wells with a victory against Daniil Medvedev).
Pierre-Hugues Herbert, also the beneficiary of a wild card, will face the Spanish phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz. Benoît Paire will face Pablo Carreno Busta. And Arthur Rinderknech will face a player from qualifying.