Galtier uses FC Nantes and ASSE to warn his players

Zapping Goal! Football club Diego Maradona: the world of football pays tribute to El Pibe de Oro

Galtier warns his players before Angers

“That there is always less exposure than when you play against Paris, Marseille, Lyon or even Monaco, I can imagine, but today is Angers less strong than Lille and Rennes and other teams ? I am not sure at all, he asks. They are making a very good start to the championship, it is a very difficult team to maneuver. Obviously we will be waiting for us, we are coming out of two big posters with one strong exposure “.

“If we take Troyes as a benchmark (1-0 defeat), we do not need to move. We do not go, we save money and we leave the three points in Angers, he quipped. Maintenanson has certain away matches as a benchmark, such as in Saint-Etienne or Nantes, (…) it will be more interesting. There is what we will want to put in the match and especially what story we will want to give to this match . Will it look like Lorient (0-1) and Troyes or Nantes (2-0) and Saint-Etienne (3-0)? “.