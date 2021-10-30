Genshin Impact: the first character of version 2.2 is revealed in video

Released a little over two weeks ago, version 2.2 of Genshin Impact has not yet introduced any new characters. And, while version 2.3 is already teased by MiHoYo, the character of Thomas is revealed.

Announced at the beginning of the month, Thomas has since been desired. But the wait for Genshin Impact players will end soon, as it will arrive next week. Pyro-type 4-star character linked to the Rubeum Scutum constellation belonging to Clan Kamisato, Thomas will use a Hast weapon, but also two abilities of his own. The first is called Blazing Blessing, which will deal AoE Pyro damage (250%) while setting up an energy shield, whose absorption rate will be indexed to the character’s number of HP, and which can be stacked with another barrier. In addition, the video dedicated to Thomas allows us to see the Scarlet O-Yoroi special attack, which spins the character’s spear and inflicts damage by creating an O-Yoroi, but also a much more powerful barrier. For the rest we will find a classic combo of 5 hits, as well as a charged attack allowing to quickly reach the target.



