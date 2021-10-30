Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik separated? The singer accused of hitting his mother-in-law charged

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have reportedly separated. The news comes after the news that the former One Direction star hit her stepmother.
Nothing is going well between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik! The couple would no longer be together according to the magazine People. Many sources would have confirmed the separation of the model and the singer, parents of a one-year-old girl, Khai. A friend of the Hadid family reportedly said: “They are not together at the moment. They are both good parents though. They are co-parents. Yolanda is of course very protective with Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and granddaughter“.
This news comes as the site TMZ said Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid would consider filing a lawsuit against Zayn Malik, whom she accuses of having been violent and of having hit him. Faced with these very serious accusations, the former member of One Direction told TMZ: “strongly deny these false allegationsHe then added: “For the sake of my daughter, I refuse to give more details publicly“.
Zayn Malik defends himself on Twitter and protects his daughter
After his statement to the American site, Zayn Malik decided to clear things up on Twitter. He posted a long message asking to keep the matter private. out of respect for his family and especially his daughter: “I really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown onto the global stage for everyone to take apartHe then clarified that his mother-in-law had entered their house while Gigi Hadid was away.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s split would be the third for the couple who had formalized his relationship in November 2015. They had already separated for a month in March 2018, then from January to December 2019. In April 2020, they announced the pregnancy of the 26-year-old model, then the birth of their daughter Khai in September of the same year.
