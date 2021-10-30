GoldenEye 007: The legendary FPS back soon? Event in Germany gives players hope

Released in 1997 for Nintendo 64 by Rare, GoldenEye 007 quickly became a cult game, notably thanks to its multiplayer mode. With the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online expansion, which includes Nintendo 64 and MegaDrive games, many players want to replay the title.

With these players a slight hope has been born thanks to an event which occurred in Germany. Indeed, the GoldenEye 007 has, according to Eurogamer, been removed from the list of games representing “danger to young people”. This list prevents affected games from being sold to minors, but is revised every 25 years. For GoldenEye 007, this review took place before the scheduled date, suggesting that a Nintendo partner, or Nintendo itself, made the request. Alongside the FPS of Rare, we find the English version of BloodRayne and the American version of BloodRayne 2, two titles that will be entitled to a remaster on November 18.





The arrival of these remasters, combined with the release of the Switch Online expansion containing Nintendo 64 games allows gamers to imagine that GoldenEye 007 will soon join the service catalog. However, nothing is certain yet. Firstly, Nintendo hasn’t announced anything on this subject. On the other hand, Rare is now owned by Microsoft, while the rights of GoldenEye belong to MGM and Danjaq. The return of GoldenEye 007 is therefore subject to an agreement between all parties, which has, for the moment in any case, not been announced. We also remember that the GoldenEye 25 project, which aimed to make a remake of the game, had to be stopped following a claim by entitled parties.

