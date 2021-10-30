Greenhouse gas emissions are still breaking records in 2020!

COP26 will open in a few days. Will our leaders finally take the path that researchers have been showing them for several years (and even decades)? That which would limit global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial norms. In the meantime, and despite a slowdown in our emissions due to the Covid-19 crisis, the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have reached a new record in 2020.

In a few days, the 26e The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – what insiders call COP26 – will bring together leaders from around the world in Glasgow (UK). They will then have a common objective, the one already set by the Paris Agreement in 2015: to make the commitments necessary to limit anthropogenic global warming at a maximum of 2 ° C above normals of the pre-industrial era.

To get there, there is no doubt today that it will be necessary to review the ambitions of each matter ofemissions of greenhouse gas (GES). Especially since, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has just announced, the concentrations of GHGs in our atmosphere reached a new record in 2020. Even increasing by a rate higher than the average for the period 2011-2020. The crisis of Covid-19 will therefore not have had a real slowing effect.

The level of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) — The most important greenhouse gas, alone responsible for some 66% of the warming and which we unfortunately all know now – thus reached 413.2 parts per million (ppm). This is 149% of its pre-industrial level. “The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO 2 , that was 3 to 5 million years ago. The temperature was then 2 to 3 ° C higher and the sea level was 10 to 20 meters higher than today. But there were not 7.8 billion people on our planet at the time ”, remarks Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of WMO, in a communicated. The methane level, meanwhile, exceeds 260% of its pre-1750 level and that of nitrous oxide (NOT 2 O), the 120%.

Among greenhouse gases, it’s not just CO 2

Recall that methane (CH 4 ) is what researchers call short-lived greenhouse gases duration of life. It remains in the atmosphere for only about a decade. It is, however, responsible for about 15% of the warming. But where does it come from? From natural sources, already. Like the wet area. And from anthropogenic sources too. Ruminant breeding, intensive rice cultivation, the exploitation of fuels fossils, landfills or even combustion biomass.

The problem of nitrous oxide (N 2 O) is double. It is both a powerful GHG and a destruction of the ozone layer. Among the human activities at the origin of the emissions: the combustion of biomass, the use of fertilizers and various industrial processes. And emissions have increased by no less than 30% over the past 40 years.

Limit our CH emissions 4 and N 2 O could help us quickly reach the target set by the Paris Agreement on weather. Unfortunately, without this really affecting the need for strong, rapid and sustained reductions in our CO emissions. 2 on the long term.

Urgently reduce our greenhouse gas emissions

This is precisely the problem tackled by what specialists call Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). A few days before the opening of COP26, these are considered to be “A clear commitment to act against global warming “. Yet the last Emissions GapReport – understand, the report which takes stock of the needs and the commitments in terms of reducing GHG emissions – published by the United Nations Environment Program specifies it, if the new CDNs – adopted on September 30, 2021 – “Reduce the emissions projections for 2030 by 7.5%, a 30% reduction would be necessary to reach the target of + 2 ° C and even 55% to reach that of +1.5 ° C”. The NDCs of the signatory parties to the Paris Agreement are therefore “Very far from where science says they should be”, regrets Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in a communicated. “We are completely off the nail”, confirms Petteri Taalas. Because when all nationally determined contributions are taken into account, including those that have not yet been updated, our world is heading instead towards an increase in its greenhouse gas emissions of 16%. here 2030. Taking us to a warming that could approach … 3 ° C!

“To have a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C, we have eight years to cut greenhouse gas emissions by almost half. – which should be 33 gigatons of CO equivalent 2 in 2021 – : eight years to develop plans, put policies in place, implement them and finally, achieve reductions – while the latest CDNs foresee a reduction of only about 4 gigatonnes. The clock is running at full speed “, emphasizes Inger Anresen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), in a communicated.

Recall that the IPCC, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, estimates that limiting the temperature to 2 ° C above pre-industrial norms would require reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. And even 45% if we want to stay below 1.5 ° C.

. “We are way off track.”

But nothing is lost yet. The parties, in fact, remain of course authorized to revise their CDNs. COP26 President Alok Sharma encourages G20 countries to do so without delay. It also encourages them to confirm their support for the actions of developing countries. Because the latter will need financial resources and more technical support to keep their own commitments. If these two conditions are met, our greenhouse gas emissions could peak before 2030. “We absolutely have to turn all these commitments into actions. Review our industrial, energy and transportation systems. Our whole way of life. The necessary changes are economically affordable and technically possible. But there is no more time to waste », concludes Petteri Taalas.

Greenhouse gases: concentration records broken in 2012

Greenhouse gas concentrations continue to increase in the atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, 2012 was therefore another record year, if we are to believe the annual bulletin of the World Meteorological Organization. The three main players in this issue remain unchanged: CO 2 , CH 4 and N 2 O. Let’s go over the numbers.

Article by Quentin Mauduit published on 11/09/2013

As every year at the same time, the World Meteorological Organization (OMM) published its bulletin on greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere. And like every year, the conclusions are the same: new records have been broken! According to Press release , ” the radiative forcing total induced by all greenhouse gas in 2012 corresponded to a concentration of 475.6 parts per million (ppm) in CO equivalent 2 , against 473 ppm in 2011 ”. Still according to the same document, this forcing would have increased by 32% between 1990 and 2012.

Remember, in this context it is indeed concentrations and not emissions, that is to say what persists in theatmosphere as a result of the interactions that exist between this environment, the biosphere and the oceans. Concretely, carbon dioxide remains the main responsible for this increase, since it accounts for 80%. Its sources of emissions are mainly of anthropogenic origin, namely the combustion of fuels fossilsand the deforestation . On a global scale, the atmospheric CO concentration 2 reached 393.1 ppm in 2012 (or 141% of the value of 1750), following an increase of 2.2 ppm compared to 2011. Notable fact: this figure is above average annual calculated for the last ten years, or 2.02 ppm.

More locally, values ​​exceeding the symbolic threshold of 400 ppm were measured on several occasions in Arcticin 2012. On May 9, 2013, the same rate was measured this time in Hawaii, atMauna Loa observatory , which is none other than the reference point of the atmospheric watch network in which 50 countries participate. Still according to the press release, “If the current rate is maintained, the average annual CO content 2 globally should exceed the threshold of 400 ppm in 2015 or 2016 ”.

CH 4 and N 2 O still on the greenhouse gas podium

What about other greenhouse gases, those which explain 20% of the measured increase? The two main pollutants behind CO 2 remain, in order, the methane (CH 4 ) and nitrous oxide (N 2 O). ” The CH 4 atmospheric reached a new peak in 2012 ”, specifies the press release, that is to say a concentration of 1,819 parts per billion (ppb), which corresponds to an increase of approximately 260% compared to the pre-industrial era (before 1750). The increase in anthropogenic emissions, i.e. 60% of CH emissions 4 , would explain this increase. Note: no increase possibly linked to a thawing permafrost or hydrates were detected in Arctic in 2012.

The nitrous oxide emissions are 60% natural and 40% anthropogenic. In 2012, the atmospheric concentration of this gas reached a value of 325.1 ppb, which represents an increase of 0.9 ppb since 2011. Last year, its level was therefore 120% of that which prevailed before the industrial era. The press release also recalled a fact about this gas that leaves one wondering: “Over a 100-year horizon, the impact of nitrous oxide on the climate is 298 times greater than that of carbon dioxide, with equal emissions. This gas also plays an important role in the destruction of the stratospheric ozone layer that protects us from the rays ultravioletharmful emitted by the Sun . “

According to WMO Secretary General Michel Jarraud, “Observations from WMO’s extensive Global Atmosphere Watch network show once again that anthropogenic gas who hold the heat have disturbed the natural balance of the earth’s atmosphere and are a major contributor to climate change ”. Finally, as every year, the solutions suggested to fight against this problem do not change: “We must reduce significantly and prolonged greenhouse gas emissions to limit the climate change“.

