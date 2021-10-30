GTA San Andreas VR: Could Virtual Reality Change Everything For Rockstar’s Hit?

Announced to everyone’s surprise during the recent Facebook Connect, the virtual reality adaptation of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas promises a very special foray into the famous open-world game from RockStar Games. But what could he look like? This burning question is being answered.

The new announcements around the Grand Theft Auto saga never end. After the arrival of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on November 11 on all platforms at the same time in 2022 on iOS and Android, it is the Oculus Quest 2 – or rather the “Meta Quest” with the change of company name of Mark Zuckerberg – who will taste the joys of the open-world at the Rockstar. During Facebook Connect on October 28, 2021, the creator of the very famous social network revealed the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on the second model of its autonomous VR headset. No images or release date, but the company says it has been working on the project for “years”. “This new version of one of the best games of all time in my opinion will offer players a whole new way to experience this cult open world in virtual reality” Zuckerberg said. We will try to find out what “way” it is.

Autonomous VR, a support with constraints

First, you should know that GTA and VR is a marriage that has already taken place in the past. In 2015, as soon as Grand Theft Auto V came out on PC, modders rushed to make Rockstar’s hit compatible with the helmets of the time., encouraged by the new first person view added by the American studio especially for this version and the PS4, Xbox One ports. At first on this good old man Oculus Rift DK2 for example, the image is quite flat, somehow transposed into virtual reality. It will take a few years, new helmets as well as new software created by fans to have a more satisfactory result. The well-known REAL mod then allows to display GTA V in VR with stereoscopic 3D, a real effect of depth for the rendering of the image. A mod that is still in use today with the latest graphics cards. And the result is simply stunning.





Obviously, don’t expect such a show of power on Oculus Quest 2, which was first and foremost designed to work on its own (it is possible to connect it to a PC via a cable). The capabilities of Facebook’s headset are equivalent to those of a good modern phone, and would be even more high than those of the Nintendo Switch. But these devices do not have the same constraints at all. Virtual reality media are very demanding in terms of resolution and frames per second, in order to be able to deliver a fluid and clear rendering in each eye, which inevitably impacts the quality of the visuals. At the moment, we don’t even know if San Andreas VR will be based on an HD version of the engine or the one from the Definitive Edition, which significantly improves the graphics.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition – Rockstar compares the original rendering with the remaster

Equivalent open worlds on Oculus Quest?

As it stands, it is difficult to plan on the future rendering of San Andreas VR, especially for a game with a much larger viewing distance than for the recent virtual reality adaptation of Resident Evil 4 for example. After some research, it is the battle-royale Population One which seems to offer the best point of comparison on Oculus Quest 2, thanks to its large open playground. And as you can see, graphically, it’s not insanity. In the case of GTA, we therefore expect quite a lot of use of the fog of war to camouflage imperfections and elements that will suddenly appear in the distance.

As for the gameplay, we should have without surprise several methods of movement, by teleportation, either by moving forward with the sticks of the controllers. Without forgetting all the adjustments in terms of menu, driving the vehicle or handling weapons. Resident Evil 4 VR also made the choice to leave the cutscenes unchanged in the third person, like “cinema mode”. Either way, we shouldn’t have such drastic changes as we did for LA Noire: The VR Case Files, which was specially reworked for virtual reality. Only the future will tell us. Now we are waiting for a release date.