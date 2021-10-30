Guantanamo detainee recounts how CIA tortured him for 3 years

via Associated Press Majid Khan, here in 2018, was sentenced to 26 years in prison by US military justice for being a member of Al Qaeda.

INTERNATIONAL – A chilling tale. A Pakistani detainee in the Guantanamo military prison detailed the torture he suffered for three years at the hands of the CIA, during his trial before a military court which sentenced him Friday, October 29 to 26 years of detention.

Former al-Qaeda messenger Majid Khan, 41, spared military judges no detail when he told them on Thursday that he was beaten, sexually assaulted and subjected to mock drownings after his capture in Pakistan in 2003.

A US Senate investigation into the use of torture by the CIA after the September 11, 2001 attacks corroborates his testimony, but he is the first detainee to publicly recount his tortures at the hands of the US intelligence agency.

Brutal interrogations

In a 39-page letter read to the hearing, Majid Khan, who grew up in Pakistan before emigrating to the United States with his family, recounted being hung up by shackles for several days in a row, naked and without eat, in windowless cells of secret CIA prisons in unidentified countries.

Tossed between 2003 and 2006 between several secret sites, he described brutal interrogations, plunged his hooded face in baths of ice water, his head held under water until he spoke. “They beat me until I begged them to stop. The worst part was not knowing when the blows would come, or where they would come from ”.

His interrogators threatened to attack his family in the United States and rape his sister. His glasses, without which he says he is almost blind, have been broken. “I had to wait three years before getting a new pair”.

Several nights of sleep deprivation left him dazed. “I remember having hallucinations, seeing a cow and a giant lizard. I had lost all contact with reality. ”





A garden hose in the anus