Guillaume hanged himself, two years after escaping from the Bataclan

STORY – The hearings of the civil parties ended this week at the trial of the November 13 attacks. Guillaume’s father, 131st victim of the attack, told of his son’s descent into hell.

At the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015, the testimonies of civil parties – survivors of the attack or relatives of deceased people – followed one another for several weeks. Often, in the audience, tears flowed behind the masks as the stories were overwhelming. Shocking and terrifying too. Among these stories, there was that of Alain, who told the descent into hell of his son Guillaume. This young man hanged himself on November 19, 2017 at the age of 31 after surviving the Bataclan attack two years earlier.

Tuesday, October 26, Alain walks with difficulty to the bar, helped by a crutch. Then he sits down in an armchair facing the courtyard. A photo of her son is projected on a giant screen. We see Guillaume in front of the pyramid of the Louvre, in Paris, with a shy smile and a youthful face. “Guillaume hated violence. He came out alive and unscathed from the Bataclan but very marked. He was not shot in the body, but if you