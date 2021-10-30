Hafsa (Love is in the meadow) disappointed by Natacha: her “stab” in off

All shots are sometimes allowed in Love is in the meadow to seduce the chosen one of his heart. At Hervé’s for example, Vanessa and Stéphanie did not give each other gifts to make the farmer understand that they weren’t there to joke. At the house of Vincent the Provençal on the other hand, the atmosphere was much less tense, on the surface at least.

Following the step of speed dating, the 40-year-old equestrian educator brought in Hafsa (a 34-year-old beautician) and Natacha (a 26-year-old telephone advisor at the Primary Health Insurance Fund). And not once did the two women quarrel during the filming. The youngest of the contenders has nevertheless sometimes criticized her rival behind her back, on one of her outfits to go out for example or her behavior. Images discovered only once the program aired. During a question / answer session organized on October 28, 2021, on Instagram, the beautiful Moroccan did not hide her disappointment.





A net surfer told him that he had the impression that Natacha did not like him, although she was nice until he left. “Oh that i found out after she did some reflections. I got along well with her, so no reflection on my part. I’m whole, I don’t stab people in the back. When I have something to tell them, it’s in the face. Afterwards I don’t deny it, she was nice during our cohabitation“, Hafsa replied.

To another person, Vincent’s former contender added that she “really had a peaceful relationship“with Natacha.”A little disappointed. I never wanted to think about things, even when there was plenty. It’s no use“, she added. Unsurprisingly, the two women are no longer in contact since the end of the adventure.