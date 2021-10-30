Halloween: you don’t know the creepiest horror movie of all time

A scientific study tested the heart rates of 250 people to determine which horror movie was the scariest of all time, and the answer is rather surprising, since the movie is very recent and is called “Host.”

What’s the most terrifying movie to check out for Halloween? Thanks to a study carried out by Science of Scare 2021, the answer is scientific and surprising.

For the purposes of this study, 250 people were selected to view the 40 Most Terrifying Movies based on a ranking drawn from the Reddit recommendations of the r / horror thread and Critics’ Choices. Each of the “willing victims” wore a heart rate sensor to determine which film had the greatest effect on viewers.





The big winner was Rob Savage’s film Host, which put viewers at 88 beats per minute compared to 64 for the other films.

Host is a British medium-length film released in 2020. During the lockdown linked to COVID-19, six friends hire a psychic to give them a spiritualism session by Zoom, but things quickly turn badly: an evil spirit begins to invade their homes. houses and kill them one by one.

This topic is based on a short film by Rob Savage that has gone viral on the internet. During a very real conversation on Zoom, Savage claimed to be attacked by a mysterious force in his attic. You can find the video here.

It took the director a short time to convince the Shudder platform, which specializes in streaming horror films to develop the idea on medium-length film, and that’s how it was born. Host, apparently the creepiest film in cinema, and available on VOD, DVD and Blu-ray. What better way to have a good Halloween night?