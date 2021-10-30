He scammed Pôle Emploi for a year and got married in Las Vegas

This Tuesday, October 26, the Rennes criminal court sentenced a man to six months in prison for having ripped off Pôle Emploi for a year. He took advantage of the overpayment to get married in Las Vegas before going on his honeymoon in Punta Cana.

The American dream turns many heads. A 32-year-old man scammed Pôle Emploi for a year while paying for a wedding in Las Vegas and a honeymoon in Punta Cana, reports Ouest-France. This Tuesday, October 26, the Rennes criminal court sentenced him to a six-month suspended prison sentence and to reimburse the undue sum of 23,266 euros.





The 32-year-old convict was not present at his trial, claiming to be a contact case of Covid-19. That did not stop his lawyer from pleading negligence. According to his defense, the man would not have noticed that he continued to receive money from Pôle Emploi when he had found a job. A version of the facts denied by the fact that he continued to update online, like all recipients of unemployment benefit.

Las Vegas and Punta Cana

Spotted by the Pôle Emploi services, the fraudster had been wanted by the police for several months but could not be found. He was finally intercepted at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport. Thanks to the sums received illegitimately and to his monthly salary of around 2,000 euros, the convict led the high life. During the time during which he defrauded Pôle Emploi, he did indeed have time to get married in Las Vegas and go on a honeymoon in Punta Cana. Quite a program then.

