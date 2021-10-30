Health pass against 3rd dose: what the Academy of Medicine thinks

The Academy of Medicine is opposed to the idea envisaged by the government of conditioning the health pass on a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, which “exceeds” according to it the role of this document.

This measure “violates the role of the health pass which was to limit the risk of transmission of the virus and encourage the population to be vaccinated”, estimated the Academy of Medicine in a statement Friday.

“It induces some uncertainty about the effectiveness of vaccination and leads to unjustified discrimination against the most vulnerable people who have already agreed to receive the first two doses of vaccine”, continues the proceedings.

The booster (which is most often a third dose) is now intended for the oldest or frail people, particularly at risk of developing a severe form of Covid.





While emphasizing the “well-founded” of this booster due to a drop in immunity six months after the second dose, the Academy is wondering: “Should we use coercion vis-à-vis this sensitized population which, for the most part, will spontaneously consent to receive the vaccination booster? Should not the incentives target primarily all those who have not yet been vaccinated? , including 20% ​​of adults? “

The government is waiting for scientific recommendations before deciding on whether or not to include the booster in the health pass.

He asked the High Authority for Health (HAS), the steering committee for the vaccine strategy and the scientific council for their opinion.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, indicated on Tuesday that these opinions should reach “in a few days”.

The Academy of Medicine, whose opinions are not binding, has for mission to answer the questions of the government in the field of health, in order to shed light on it. It can also issue opinions without having been requested beforehand.