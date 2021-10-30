Here it is, the French hospital system is collapsing

through Hashtable.

A few weeks ago, I noticed in a post supported by some enlightening statistics that French medicine, in a slow descent that has lasted for several decades, is no more than a shadow of itself. This post will provide an opportunity to take a closer look at some interesting ailments in hospital management, very recent ones and which the government seems almost incapable of correcting or even understanding.

And among these ailments, the management of patient data security seems to come back as a nagging theme demonstrating the inability of public systems to deliver on their promises. The chronicle is unfortunately fairly regularly provided of one or other of these massive health data leaks which show at best large gaps in the securing of these essential elements of public health information systems, at worst jmemfoutism quite relaxed which worries only a few underlings when it is discovered …

The situation is even more worrying when we look at the security of the information systems of the hospitals themselves: despite regular reminders from the regulator, the supervisory authorities and the various local IT services themselves, too little is being done. to protect these establishments from the regular practices of hacking or worse, outright ransom.

The black series which strikes the French hospitals gives a fairly good idea of ​​their shortcomings: February in Dax, March in Oloron, April in Saint Gaudens, September in the APHP, the months go by and are similar for the cybercriminals who attack the establishments. public health in France.

For some, this is yet another opportunity to castigate galloping capitalism, the unbridled ultra-liberalism that pushes hospitals into complete destitution, leaving their IT infrastructure bare and open to the four cybercriminal winds. However, the analysis of shortcomings, shortcuts, budgets (or their absence) shows a contrario that managed like real companies, hospitals would be much better; yes, the choice of the pyramidal administration and its heavy, finicky bureaucracy, red tape and entangled in increasingly obscure procedures does not help.

And if it is appalling IT question, it is not much better on the side of personnel management.

To be convinced of this, it will suffice to see the lamentable episode of the RIST law which should have entered into force on October 27 and which was withdrawn at the last minute by the government.

Decided out of the blue by a government as demagogic as it was draft, this law aimed to cap and regulate the remuneration of temporary hospital workers.

To make it short, the remuneration of these temporary workers – ranging from € 1,300 net to € 2,000 net on certain dates for 24-hour care – was considered more or less scandalously high, which is objectively grotesque for professionals with vital responsibilities in game. In reality, the difference with employees is explained by less favorable social coverage for temporary workers and the obvious need to adapt it to different environments (hospitals, software, protocols, staff). Admittedly, a minority of individuals practice only temporary work for pure profit reasons (well amplified by the media), but this remains in reality very limited.

This phenomenon has been amplified in recent years with the collapse of the quality and prestige of hospitals, of salaries (especially in comparison with European colleagues), which has prompted many to practice additional temporary work.

Currently, many hospitals (especially rural and less well placed geographically) are struggling to run an activity without resorting more or less heavily to temporary work, which again pushes wages upwards: low attractiveness, needs crying, supply and demand is enough to explain the progressive inflation of wages and practice.

Like a rent control which guarantees, like the war, the destruction of housing in the city, the RIST law therefore proposed to cap all this bravely, by limiting the 24-hour guard to € 940 net, with obvious disastrous consequences for many hospitals: the replacement or interim emergency and anesthesia doctors, on the verge of the application of this law, have decided – it is really surprising – to simply stop coming to do shifts in these abandoned hospitals. Hospitals of all sizes (including mid-sized cities) quickly found themselves having to close operating theaters and guard lines. Smart.

We will appreciate in passing the perfectly diabolical timing of this law which should therefore settle its account in the interim when the hospitals all have more or less serious problems of team management, in what is regularly presented to us as a furious pandemic. where the lack of staff becomes truly criminal, to the point that even some deputies are open about it.





If, in this already particularly shaken up picture, we add the already exacerbated tensions, the burnouts and the latest authoritarian “innovations” of Véran and his mephitic clique, which essentially consist in pushing out of the medical profession a whole section of caregivers who simply refuse The vaccine injunction, we obtain a dismaying result: youpidou the swarm, there is a lack of thousands of caregivers on call.

Without being dismantled, and because nerve and imbecility often go hand in hand, here is therefore launched a small investigation from behind the bundles to determine what could have caused this astonishing rupture in the wage bill, while accusing in passing the previous governments. As St Thomas Aquinas noted, the self-confidence of morons is probably what characterizes them the most and, as Audiard added, this is even how we recognize them.

The French public healthcare system is, most likely, on the verge of collapse or is already collapsing.

The reasons are multiple and spread over several decades of mismanagement, political decisions often without courage and more or less shabby. But make no mistake about it: without the slightest doubt, the last blows have been struck by the current government, with unwavering obstinacy.

This system is screwed up.

source: https://h16free.com