Here’s the reason MacBook Pros don’t have Face ID (despite the notch)

Two Apple vice presidents told the Wall Street Journal their thoughts on the future of the MacBook Pro. Result: Touch ID is more than enough and touch screens are reserved for iPads.

Since the announcement of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, many people are wondering why the addition of a notch? Especially since it doesn’t even bring Face ID, the iPhone’s facial recognition technology with it.

Apple finally provides an element of response on this point, during a series of interviews with the Wall Street Journal (via 9to5Mac). According to Tom Boger, Apple’s vice president of marketing for Macs and iPads, the firm would not necessarily intend to add Face ID in future versions of the MacBook Pro, contrary to what may suggest the arrival of the notch.





Touch ID is enough

The vice president considers that Touch ID is more than enough. According to him :

Touch ID is more convenient on a laptop since your hands are already on the keyboard.

Another question that sometimes comes up about MacBook Pros: why not have added a touch screen? With that, it’s John Ternus, the brand’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, who dodges the question:

We make the world’s best touchscreen computer on an iPad. It is totally optimized for this. And the Mac is fully optimized for indirect input. We didn’t really see a reason to change that.

By indirect input, the engineer means simply a keyboard and a mouse, seen as a more indirect way of interacting with a computer than a tactile use.

Glimmer of hope for third-party repairers

With lip service, Tom Boger also responded to the Wall Street Journal about independent repairers. These often support MacBooks and Apple devices not covered by AppleCare, but their jobs are often complicated by “official” parts procurement concerns and a lack of information sharing on Apple’s part. The executive confirmed that Apple “Works in this area” without going into more detail.

It is not known, for example, whether the company intends to expand its network of authorized repairers, or whether or not it plans to facilitate the task of third-party repairers by offering them parts or training.