High blood pressure medication recall

Losartan-based drugs, indicated in the treatment of high blood pressure, are being recalled, resulting in stock-outs for patients, says the drug agency. What are the side effects? The affected lots? What to do and what alternatives?
[Mis à jour le 29 octobre 2021 à 11h26] From losartan-based medicines, indicated in treatment of high blood pressure, are currently the subject ofa preventive reminder, which leads to significant supply tensions (out of stock), reports the Medicines Agency (ANSM) in a press release dated October 27, 2021. These tensions make “following the identification of a new azide-like impurity in certain drugs at levels above the acceptable limits in the active substance entering into the composition of these specialties “, justifies the authority. Investigations at European level are underway to determine whether this impurity is mutagenic or not. A mutagenic substance can cause hereditary mutations in a human’s cells as well as adverse effects on his offspring. Pending results, expected in the coming weeks, the laboratories concerned by the presence of this impurity blocked the distribution of the affected batches. What are the risks and side effects? Which lots are affected by the recall? What is the behavior to be adopted for the patients and the proposed alternatives?
Definition: what is losartan?
Losartan, alone or in combination withhydrochlorothiazide (diuretic used in the treatment of hypertension), is a antihypertensive drug It belongs to the family of receptor antagonists angiotensin II, a substance present in the body capable of causing a contraction of the arteries and increase blood pressure, which ultimately tires the heart.
What are the indications for losartan?
Losartan medicines (alone or in combination) are commonly used in:
- Treatment ofarterial hypertension (HTA)
- Treatment ofheart failure
- Prevention of kidney failure associated with type 2 diabetes
- Prevention of cardiovascular morbidity after myocardial infarction.
What are the side effects and risks of these drugs?
These drugs are the subject of a so-called preventive recall. “there is no immediate risk associated with the presence of this impurity, insists the ANSM. On the other hand, the risks in the event of abrupt stopping of treatment are real: hypertensive surges (significant increase in diastolic blood pressure), destabilization of cardiovascular disease.“Investigations are currently being carried out to assess whether the impurity present in these drugs is mutagenic or not. A mutagenic substance can produce hereditary genetic defects or increase their frequency, defines ANSES.
>> You can report any side effects suspected of being due to a medicine to your Regional Pharmacovigilance Center or on www.signalement-sante.gouv.fr.
What drugs are affected by the recall?
Several laboratories have proceeded, in agreement with the ANSM, and as a precautionary measure, to recall batches of the specialties mentioned below:
LOSARTAN TEVA 100 mg, film-coated tablet – box of 30 (3400938301625)
- Lot 1201218 – 12/2021
- Lot 1221218 – 12/2021
- Lot 1490719 – 07/2022
- Lot 1531020 – 10/2023
- Lot 1750319 – 03/2022
LOSARTAN TEVA 100 mg, film-coated tablet – box of 90 (3400938302684)
- Lot 1221218 – 12/2021
- Lot 1750319 – 03/2022
- Lot 1760319 – 03/2022
LOSARTAN TEVA 50 mg film-coated tablets – box of 30 (3400938298512)
- Lot 0420419 – 04/2022
- Lot 0790619 – 06/2022
- Lot 0681118 – 11/2021
LOSARTAN TEVA 50 mg film-coated tablets – box of 90 (3400938299403)
- Lot 0601020 – 10/2023
- Lot 0701219 – 12/2022
- Lot 0750121 – 01/2024
- Lot 0780221 – 02/2024
- Lot 0790619 – 06/2022
- Lot 0791118 – 11/2021
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TEVA 100 mg / 12.5 mg, film-coated tablet – box of 30 (3400941961700)
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TEVA 100 mg / 12.5 mg, film-coated tablet – box of 90 (3400941962011)
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TEVA 100 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets box of 90 (3400938259650)
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TEVA 100 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets – box of 30 (3400938259131)
- Lot 3060221 – 02/2023
- Lot 3240920 – 09/2022
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TEVA 50 mg / 12.5 mg, scored film-coated tablets – box of 90 (3400938255409)
LOSARTAN BIOGARAN 50 mg film-coated tablet, box of 30, CIP 3400938966527:
- lot LC43407 – 09/30/2022,
- lot LC46460 – 03/31/2023,
- lot LC46461 – 03/31/2023,
- lot LC47279 – 03/31/2023,
- lot LC58775 – 11/30/2024.
LOSARTAN BIOGARAN 50 mg film-coated tablet, box of 90, CIP 3400938966985:
- lot LC45836 – 02/28/2023.
LOSARTAN BIOGARAN 100 mg film-coated tablets box of 30, CIP 3400938968019:
- lot LC42864 – 08/31/2022,
- lot LC45945 -28/02/2023,
- lot LC46158 – 03/31/2023,
- lot LC46691- 03/31/2023,
- lot LC56940 – 08/31/2024.
LOSARTAN BIOGARAN 100 mg film-coated tablets box of 90, CIP 3400938968477:
- lot LC46302 – 03/31/2023,
- lot LC46303 – 03/31/2023,
- lot LC47007 – 04/30/2023,
- lot LC47022 – 04/30/2023,
- lot LC51320 – 12/31/2023,
- lot LC51321 – 12/31/2023,
- lot LC51710 – 12/31/2023,
- lot LC56674 – 08/31/2024,
- lot LC56675 – 08/31/2024.
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE BGR 50 mg / 12.5 mg film-coated tablets box of 30, CIP 3400939852782:
- lot LC44385 – 11/30/2021,
- lot LC48308 – 07/31/2022.
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE BGR 50 mg / 12.5 mg film-coated tablets box of 90, CIP 3400939853154:
- lot LC43632 – 10/31/2021,
- lot LC45752 – 02/28/2022,
- lot LC47569 – 05/31/2022,
- lot LC48307 – 05/31/2022,
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE BGR 100 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets box of 30, CIP 3400939853505:
- lot LC44013 – 10/31/2021,
- lot LC47903 – 06/30/2022.
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE BGR 100 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets box of 90, CIP 3400939932439:
- lot LC44021 – 10/31/2021,
- lot LC44055 – 10/31/2021,
- lot LC44056 – 10/31/2021,
- lot LC47879 – 06/30/2022.
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE BIOGARAN 100 mg / 12.5 mg film-coated tablets box of 30, CIP (3400921977516):
- lot F95687 – 10/2022,
- lot F95688 – 10/2022,
- lot F97076 – 09/2023,
- lot F98605 – 02/2024,
- lot F98906 – 02/2024,
- lot F99221 – 04/2024,
- lot F99228 – 04/2024
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE BIOGARAN 100 mg / 12.5 mg film-coated tablets box of 90, CIP (3400921977806):
- lot F95647 – 10/2022,
- lot F96165 – 09/2023,
- lot F96169 – 09/2023,
- lot F99245 – 04/2024,
- lot F99247 – 04/2024
LOSARTAN SANDOZ 50 mg, film-coated tablet (box 30) – CIP: 34009 388 764 75
- HR9729 – Oct-2021
- JA5538 – Feb-2022
- JD2565 – Feb-2022
- JC1886 – Apr-2022
- JK0467 – Jul-2022
- KA7270 – May-2023
- KE8201 – Sep-2023
- KE8202 – Sep-2023
- KJ9852 – Oct-2023
- KN2296 – Oct-2023
- KS4546 – Feb-2024
- KU9696 – Feb-2024
- KU9383 – Mar-2024
- KY1957 – Aug-2024
- KY1958 – Aug-2024
LOSARTAN SANDOZ 50 mg, film-coated tablet (box 90) – CIP: 34009 396 529 31
- HW9474 – Dec-2021
- HX7797 – Jan-2022
- JD2554 – Feb-2022
- JD0972 – May-2022
- JK0505 – Jul-2022
- JK0507 – Jul-2022
- JY4023 – Mar-2023
- KA8874 – Jun-2023
- KD7310 – Aug-2023
- KE8207 – Sep-2023
- KJ9853 – Oct-2023
- KN2297 – Oct-2023
- KS1469 – Feb-2024
- KS4548 – Feb-2024
- KU9420 – Feb-2024
- KY9550 – Aug-2024
- KY9551 – Aug-2024
- KZ2255 – Aug-2024
- KZ2256 – Aug-2024
LOSARTAN SANDOZ 100 mg, film-coated tablet (box 30) – CIP: 34009 387 710 08
- HX3445 – Nov-2021
- JE6055 – May-2022
- JE6056 – May-2022
- JJ1242 – Jun-2022
- KE8628 – Jun-2023
- KL8138 – Nov-2023
- KU5699 – Apr-2024
- KW5607 – Apr-2024
- KX0935 – May-2024
- LD2475 – Aug-2024
LOSARTAN SANDOZ 100 mg, film-coated tablet (box 90) – CIP: 34009 387 716 95
- HX3377 – Nov-2021
- HZ3182 – Jan-2022
- HZ3183 – March-2022
- JE6045 – Apr-2022
- JE6047 – May-2022
- JJ2227 – Jun-2022
- JV7626 – Mar-2023
- JY9044 – Apr-2023
- KE8794 – Jun-2023
- KL2271 – Nov-2023
- KW7167 – May-2024
- KY9000 – Jul-2024
- KY9003 – Jul-2024
- LE1032 – Aug-2024
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE SANDOZ 50 mg / 12.5 mg, film-coated tablet (box 30) – CIP: 34009 392 742 49
- KN7087 – Feb-2022
- KY6621 – Sep-2022
- LJ1887 – Jan-2023
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE SANDOZ 50 mg / 12.5 mg, film-coated tablet (box 90) – CIP: 34009 392 748 29
- KM7418 – Dec-2021
- KK6053 – Jan-2022
- KS1466 – Mar-2022
- KS1468 – Mar-2022
- KW6139 – Jul-2022
- KW6140 – Jul-2022
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE SANDOZ 100 mg / 25 mg, film-coated tablet (box 30) – CIP: 34009 392 731 29
- KN7054 – Feb-2022
- KT4307 – May-2022
- LD0770 – Nov-2022
- LD0771 – Nov-2022
- LK3473 – Apr-2023
LOSARTAN / HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE SANDOZ 100 mg / 25 mg, film-coated tablet (box 90) – CIP: 34009 392 736 48
- KN7053 – Feb-2022
- KT4330 – May-2022
- KT4331 – May-2022
- KX6052 – Jul-2022
- LD0768 – Nov-2022
- LK3472 – Apr-2023
How should patients behave?
The ANSM has issued a series of recommendations which are applicable in this context of tension and until a return to a satisfactory level of supply of losartan, potentially early 2022.
- You should not stop your treatment without medical advice. If you have any losartan tablets left, you can finish the pack before you take the other sartan medicine that your pharmacist gave you.
- When you renew your prescription, if the treatment initially prescribed is no longer available, the pharmacist may dispense you directly another drug of the same family (sartan) without you having to consult your doctor immediately. There are 5 different sartans: losartan, irbesartan, candesartan, telmisartan and valsartan. This replacement is done on an exceptional and temporary basis, until the next medical consultation. The pharmacist should inform the doctor.
- Consult your doctor as part of your usual medical follow-up or before, if you feel the need.
- If you are allergic or intolerant to any sartan, contact your doctor. The latter will offer you another sartan that you could tolerate well. There are indeed 4 which are alternatives to losartan: irbesartan, candesartan, telmisartan and valsartan.
What are the alternatives to losartan?
Only sartan and its dosage may change in the substitution of these drugs.
For replacement of drugs based on losartan and hydrochlorothiazide, the dose of hydrochlorothiazide should remain the same. Only sartan and its dosage may change in the substitution of these drugs. The ANSM recalls that the specialties based on losartan / hydrochlorothiazide are only indicated in arterial hypertension.
