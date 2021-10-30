his confessions about his illness

Guest of 20 years of Star Academy, Jessica Marquez (season 1) gave her news to TF1 viewers who had discovered the singer in 2001.
Jenifer was not the only singer to leave her mark on season 1 of the star Academy in 2001. We remember in particular the hoarse voice of Carine or Jessica marquez and her red hair. While TF1 celebrates from this Saturday – and for three bonuses – the 20 years of its tele-hook, the first channel has succeeded in bringing together dozens of former teachers, winners – such as Nolwenn, Magalie Vaé or even Jenifer – and students. Including the singer who had experienced real success with her cover of Maria magdalena in 2003.
“Singing is visceral for me”
Since then, the former student has moved towards personal development and the well-being of the person. It also adopts a resolutely organic attitude that is close to the environment: “My mother is in the organic business and I stopped consuming all that is white sugar, I recycle, I banned plastic. How can we not be aware of what is happening? We must act“she confided to our colleagues at Star Mag. But music is never far away for Jessica marquez : “It is not because we are no longer on TV and we are no longer in an interview that we stop singing. For me, it’s visceral. The last six years is where I came to terms with music“she confided to Close in 2019, echoing his announcement of a musical retreat six years earlier, for humanitarian projects. She had previously released an album, Daughters of Calvary, of 10 titles co-written and co-composed by the former student.
Jessica marquez hypothyroidism
Jessica marquez had also confided in recent years about her health problems, she who has hypothyroidism: “It’s very complicated to manage on a daily basis. (…) Thyroid, it regulates everything. She is the conductor of hormones in women. So it regulates the temperature of the body or the pituitary part of the brain. And when you are 40, you have hormones even more on the cleat and therefore, it makes you twist and it is very tiring. And it is above all this weight gain that weighs me down a bit. (…) When you are 40 years old and you gain 10 kilos, it hurts a bit!“Victim of the first formula of Levothyrox, the forty-something has therefore stopped her treatment for a disease that could prevent her from having children.”It’s a lifestyle choice. I like them but I don’t want them“she concluded.