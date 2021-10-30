his counterattack in his divorce with Angelina Jolie fails

Brad Pitt’s appeal, who hoped to be able to regain shared custody of his children, was dismissed by the California Supreme Court.

Hard blow for Brad Pitt. His latest attempt to obtain custody of his children was rejected by the Supreme Court of California, according to information revealed by the magazine “People”, Wednesday (October 27th). Since their separation in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are engaged in a legal battle. The 57-year-old actor is still fighting for joint custody of his children. Maddox is not included in this battle as he is 20 years old. On the other hand, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 are concerned.





Last September, Brad Pitt’s lawyers asked the High Court to reconsider the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was dismissed from the case. The latter had, however, granted the actor joint custody of his five minor children. A decision that was overturned when Angelina Jolie’s lawyers managed to dismiss the judge by pointing out his lack of impartiality and transparency in some of his cases.

Brad Pitt still far from his children

Brad Pitt did not intend to stop there and had requested a reconsideration in the Supreme Court of California. But, he still ran into an obstacle as the Supreme Court denied the actor’s appeal. Angelina Jolie’s lawyer revealed that she was “happy to know that the well-being of her children will not be guided by a …

