His new album, his role in Capitaine Marleau: Nolwenn Leroy confides – Cultures







Why did you titled your album “La Cavale”?

La Cavale represents absolute freedom, letting go and right now, out of confinement, we all need it. La Cavale is also this horse on the cover. There is also usually an animal on my pockets to bring this comforting side. There is also this song, “La Cavale”, the only one I wrote on the album.

In fact, in this song, “La Cavale”, you evoke the city of Brest and Christophe (2).

I wanted to write a song about Brest. I had written it and finally when Christophe left us, I modified the initial version to also pay tribute to him. With Christophe, we were friends and I was upset when he passed away. Christophe was a complete artist, a delicate being, so lively and tactile. When he left for treatment in Brest, I thought we were going to save him.

Why did you call on Benjamin Biolay to compose eight of the eleven tracks on the album?

I admire his work. He is a person of great finesse, extreme sensitivity and real intelligence, both human and musical. Both of us followed a classical training and we attended the conservatory. Before Benjamin, my previous artistic collaboration dated back to twenty years ago. It was with Laurent Voulzy.

Two other songs from your album were composed by Adé (ex-Therapy Taxi).

Benjamin told me that Adé had thought of me for songs and as I adore Thérapie Taxi… Adé’s songs bring freshness to the album. She really has a very catchy sense of phrase and melody.

“La Cavale represents absolute freedom, letting go and right now, out of confinement, we all need it,” says Nolwenn Leroy. (Photo Yann Rabanier)

There is also “Mon beau corsaire”, this song about your 4 year old son Marin.

Benjamin, in fact, gave me this song for my little boy. It’s paradoxical, but this album is certainly one of the most intimate and personal, even though it’s the only one that I haven’t written. On this album there are many topics covered for which I would have had trouble finding the words. “My beautiful corsair” remains a very moving song about wanting my child to be free, to have dreams, to have confidence. The real anguish happens when you become responsible for this little being that you want to be courageous but not too reckless.

The title “Occident” addresses those who live on the streets.

I have wanted to write about poor housing (3) for years, a very difficult and delicate subject. This was not easy for Benjamin, because he generally does not write on social topics and there he managed to do it by finding the right angle, the right words. This song has a very nocturnal side to it.

I will not be part of the next jury of “The Voice” and it is not, either, in my projects

Musically, styles oscillate between French song, funk, disco, blues …

It’s a balanced album made for the stage. It can be surprising and unsettling for those who have followed me for a long time. There is also a very wide vocal range. It’s a bright album, especially in my way of approaching my songs, which are more dancing. It really is a repertoire made for the stage.

As we have read, are you going to join the jury of “The Voice”?

I never said that. Everyone got excited all of a sudden on social media and in the press. I will not be part of the next jury of “The Voice” and it is not, either, in my projects.

The Telegram Disc Grand Prix couldn’t make me more happy because I was recognized by the real Bretons.

After the success of “Bretonne” (more than a million albums sold), will there be a “Bretonne 2”?

It would not be a “Bretonne 2” but an extension of the project. When I did “Bretonne”, I had composed a list of songs, some of which I had said to myself that I would sing them later. In “Bretonne”, I was turned towards childhood memories and there, I will be more in the transmission, perhaps because I became a mother.





Nolwenn Leroy and her first role in “Captain Marleau”: “I loved this experience because I was so well surrounded by both Josée Dayan and Corinne Masiero”. (Photo Yann Rabanier)

For this album, you also received the Telegram Record Grand Prix in 2010, one before being voted “Breton of the Year” by the newspaper’s Internet users. What memories do you keep of it?

The Telegram Grand Prix couldn’t make me more happy because I was recognized by the real Britons. At the beginning, there was a whole fringe of people who criticized the project but it belonged to everyone. As Alan Stivell and Tri Yann said, it was a spotlight on this Breton music and on all these Breton artists and even beyond.

We saw you on Friday evening in an episode of “Captain Marleau”. What do you take away from this first cinematographic experience?

I loved it because I was very well surrounded, both by Josée Dayan and Corinne Masiero. It was my very first film experience and everyone was very kind. Corinne took me under her wing and she was fabulous. I’m not overconfident in life, but this premiere made me want to start over. As well for the TV as for the cinema, I now have projects.

“We may have big dates before the summer, then a few festivals this summer,” says Nolwenn Leroy (Photo Yann Rabanier)

Is a concert tour in sight?

We’re not there yet. We can see that the end of the tunnel is not very far, but we cannot say that it is behind us. We will see how the release of the album goes and how it is shaping up. We might do some big dates before the summer, then a few festivals this summer.

Everyone went to Les Vieilles Charrues, except me …

While you have been on the bill at most festivals in Brittany and elsewhere, you have never performed at the Vieilles Charrues. Do you think it will be for next summer?

On the bill at Les Vieilles Charrues this summer, that’s all I want. If I once said that I thought that the Vieilles Charrues had a problem with my face, it’s because all my friends in Brittany and all the Breton public thought that it was me who boycotted the Carhais festival. I can tell you one thing: the day I get there, it will make me really happy and it will be a real highlight of my career. I tell myself that everyone went there except me. I don’t see what I did or did not do to deserve this.

1 “La Cavale” (Polydor): release on November 12th.

2 The singer Christophe died of covid-19 on April 16, 2020 in Brest after being transferred by medicalized TGV.

3 Nolwenn Leroy is the patron of the Abbé-Pierre Foundation.