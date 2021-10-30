how a strategy video game brought two generations together

Age of Empires is a family affair with the Riandets. Aurélie, the eldest of the three sisters, remembers that at the end of the 2000s, on weekends in their Toulouse house, her parents computer scientists connected three or even four computers on a local network. The device impressed the twelve-year-old girl: “There were a lot of cables and it was very complicated to install”, describes the 25-year-old physics student. At the time, broadband and online gambling were still scarce; this type of installation – let it be called LAN, for local area network – allowed family members to compete on their favorite video game by interposed computer.

In 1997, “Age of Empires” laid the foundations for a flagship saga among real-time strategy games. STUDIOS / MICROSOFT SET

The principle of this real-time strategy game, published by Microsoft in 1997, is to develop as quickly as possible a tribe chosen from among twelve ancient civilizations. After having optimally exploited his resources, the player must then impose himself militarily on his opponents. Sometimes compared to chess, the game may be based on a simple principle, but victory is rarely done without tactical thinking. “We played whole evenings there, all around a table”, recalls Aurélie, not without a certain nostalgia.

His case is far from isolated: after a call for testimonies launched on the website of the World on the occasion of the release ofAge of Empires IV on PC, on October 28, we received over 90 contributions. “ That much ?, asks Aurélie, laughing, visibly intrigued. I was convinced that there were going to be three to answer. “

Early Breakthrough in Home Computing

Other household, same Ethernet cables spread from room to room: “We needed two hours of installation for a ‘game’ that would last two hours”, remembers Thibault Le Gall, alias Koka, player of Starcraft II, match commentator and streamer on Twitch. “These are the best video game memories of my childhood”, confides this 26-year-old player, evoking the games with his father and his brother on Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings (1999), which takes place during the medieval period.

Although released in 1999, there is still a competitive scene in “Age of Empires II”, which is the subject of numerous streams or gala matches. On November 14, for example, Koka will take on other streamers at an event hosted at the Grand Rex by ZeratoR and AlphaCast. “My father will be in the stands,” he says. STUDIOS / MICROSOFT SET

Such technical adjustments do not at all surprise Samuel Coavoux, sociologist specializing in video game audiences and researcher at the Sense laboratory of Orange Innovation: “In musical families, it would not seem at all weird that a piece be devoted to musical practice or instruments. “ Although it is unusual for a parent to transmit his passion for a video game to his child, it nevertheless responds to a very classic pattern, according to him:

“In the families of athletes, it is not surprising to see that a parent plays or trains their child… What it shows here is that video games are becoming a hobby like any other: a hobby that makes people happy. ‘object of a family investment. “

Many tell us how, as children, they played under the supervision of an adult. “My father did a first part and let us play next door. He took back the mouse when he saw that the fight was not turning in our favor “, says Paul Caro, 26, now a fan of “AoE3”, the third episode of the saga. At Joséphine, 28, the unforgettable “wololo” – a sound effect chanted by a priest character who has become a rallying cry for fans – resonated in a holiday home where she “Geeky on rainy days” with his grandfather. Nicolas, 36, will not forget the passionate exchanges with his mother, the day after the evenings she spent playing on the family computer when her sons were in bed.





The third episode, released in 2005, takes place on the American continent. Here, a preview of the remastered version dating from 2020. STUDIOS / MICROSOFT SET

On an equal footing

Families where Age of Empires takes up residence in the early 1990s often have a special link with computers. Many parents are computer scientists, secretaries or executives there. “We are talking about a population that was computerized early on thanks to their use, which then realizes the legitimacy of a game because it develops somewhat complex characters”, Samuel Coavoux analysis.

Without his developer father, the Norwegian Orjan Larsen might never have discovered Age of Empires II. “My first experience was sitting behind him and watching him when I was about ten years old. Little by little, he let me play and showed me how to do things ”, explains to World the 30-something, now considered one of the best players in the game and well-known streamer on Twitch under the pseudonym The Viper.

“I felt like he enjoyed it and liked playing with me and my brother, remembers his father, Svein. But after a while, when he started beating me, I was having less fun. “ Today, if their levels are now too “Distant” for them to play together, they still share the same passion, since the father is the administrator of AoEZone, a site intended for fans of the series.

Beyond a common passion, playing with the family also means breaking free from hierarchical relationships. “Playing with your father when you are about twelve years old means being able to claim, for a game, to a form of equality”, judge Iris Delahaye, 31 years old. “When he had not provided reinforcement in elite tarkans [une unité de combat des Huns] while you were pushing an attack, you had a legitimate right to give him a hoot! “, laughs the Parisian, who has long browsed the forums to optimize her technique on Age of Empires II.

The 2010s were the occasion for high definition (HD) editions of the “Age of Empires” games, such as the second installment in the series here. GAMES / MICROSOFT PACKAGE

Madeleine de Proust

During confinement, like many former families of players, Iris brought out the mouse with her father, siblings and friends. She prefers the conviviality of these moments, where everyone is chatting live on the Discord platform, to the sometimes oppressive games she previously participated in online with other players: “I was often the only girl and there were guys without faith or law”, she explains.

“The resumption of the family games ofAge of Empires shows that we are returning to forms of LAN, local competitions with people who know each other, notes Samuel Coavoux. This small group sociability produces forms of play that are different and much more accessible and welcoming than online games. “

Two years ago, the Riandets also relaunched the first title in the series. Except that it is now online that Aurélie, her 19-year-old sisters and her father meet, the family being now scattered in several regions. “Of course, it’s different to call each other to give news! There, we share something else ”, she laughs. For nothing in the world she would not want to play another title than the original 1997, or even try the new episode. Between tradition and Madeleine de Proust, it is now ” associated to [sa] family “.

The fourth episode was released on October 28 and intends to take up the torch of a series of rare longevity in the world of video games. RELIC ENTERTAINMENT / MICROSOFT

