How to avoid bad fridge odors in the long term?

Every time you walk into the kitchen, a weird smell hits you in the face. You start to sniff around the corners, under the sofa and under the table to find the source. In vain ! Look no further, because there is only one place which, when opened, exhales this nauseating aroma. Your refrigerator! And above all, do not jump angry! It happens despite your maniacal hygiene. Bof! If you’ve managed to scent your toilet naturally, why ask yourself how to avoid bad fridge odors? It must be a breeze!

To identify and eliminate a bad smell in the kitchen, you don’t have to look far. If you’ve recently cleaned the dishwasher, the only source that can give off unpleasant aromas is the refrigerator. And of course, you are wondering how to eliminate bad fridge odors.

A power failure or accidental unplugging may be the cause of a suspicious fume. Some expired foods start to stink despite the packaging. Leftovers from a forgotten meal, rotten fruit or vegetables, cheese or meat that has long passed its expiration date. We live in the age of overconsumption and it’s normal to have excess food. It would be ideal if you have found the connection between sustainable food and sustainable development. But if you haven’t reached that awareness stage, go ahead and clean your fridge.

Aside from the 5 stale foods that you can eat after the expiration date, there are many more that you should follow.

First step: identify and eliminate all rotten food. If you have a drip tray attached to your refrigerator, you should clean it immediately. Also add naphthalene beads to this tray. It is important to allow good circulation in the refrigerator, so keep it tidy. The temperature is not evenly distributed in the refrigerator and the compartments have different cooling levels. You need to make sure you keep the right foods in the right area.

Look for a stronger smell to neutralize! – tips to remove bad smells from the fridge

There are several ingredients readily available in your kitchen such as coffee beans, lemon, oatmeal, and vinegar that will work together on the mission of avoiding bad smells from your fridge. There are also many natural and eco-friendly tips to neutralize stubborn odors.

Vinegar and baking soda are known for their odor-suppressing properties, so keeping a bowl full of vinegar inside your refrigerator will help you get the results you want. Here is a list of natural home remedies that will help you avoid odor in the fridge.

Baking soda in the fridge neutralizes smelly food molecules

Bad smells in the refrigerator can be attributed to mold, yeast, or in most cases, rotting food. When bacteria feed on food in the refrigerator, they often release stinky acidic or alkaline (basic) molecules into the surrounding air.





Baking soda has anti-odor properties. Take a bowl filled with baking soda, place it in your fridge, and close the door. Let it sit for a few hours.

Vinegar and water to remove bad smells from the fridge

Vinegar helps neutralize the bad odors your refrigerator exudes. Add a cup or bowl filled with white vinegar to achieve the desired effect. If you are undertaking a more thorough cleaning, simply mix 3 parts water with 1 part white vinegar, add a little elbow grease, and you have everything you need to keep your fridge as clean as it is. was on the day you bought it.

Oatmeal eliminates bad odors if stored in the refrigerator in an aluminum bowl. You can replace the baking soda in the fridge with a container of oatmeal to keep the appliance smelling fresh. Additionally, oatmeal can clean an oil stain if you sprinkle it liberally uncooked over the spilled oil. Then let sit for about ten minutes. Once the oats have absorbed the oil, you can easily wipe them off.

The scent of citrus fruits is a strong neutralizer and therefore a good solution against the stench of the fridge. Once cleaned, it can still emanate waves of bad smell. So, cut some lemons into slices. Put them on a plate. Place it inside your refrigerator and leave it there for about 24 hours. The lemon will absorb the odors and a pleasant fresh and natural scent will spread through it.

What is the role of essential oils as a trick for bad fridge odor?

If you use the synergy of essential oils to improve your well-being, nothing could be simpler than soaking a few cotton balls and putting them in the refrigerator. Keep the door closed for a whole day or so!

Use charcoal to remove bad smells in the fridge

Place the charcoal in a bowl or on paper at the bottom of the freezer or refrigerator, and leave it there for several days. If the smell persists, add new charcoal. When the smell is gone, rinse and dry the inside of the fridge.

Coffee beans can drive bad smells out of the fridge

Perhaps, you have heard that items stored in warehouses next to bags of coffee beans absorb the strong odor. Spread freshly ground coffee beans on a baking sheet and place them in the fridge overnight. No unpleasant odors!