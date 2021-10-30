Huawei publishes the list of smartphones compatible with the update

Huawei has finally published the list of smartphones compatible with EMUI 12, the latest version of its in-house Android-based overlay. Good news, since the manufacturer does not intend to offer it only to its most recent smartphones, but also to devices marketed since 2018 such as the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

During the summer of 2021, Huawei officially launched EMUI 12, the brand new version of its in-house Android-based overlay. Only since this presentation, the manufacturer has been very silent about EMUI 12. What about the release date? Or compatible smartphones? Huawei has just given the answer to these two questions during the conference dedicated to the launch of Huawei consumer products in Asia and the Pacific (or APAC).

First, the final and stable version of EMUI 12 will be available to all users around the world from the second half of 2022. Of course, the deployment will be gradual and some users will be able to access it via an OTA update from the first half of 2022. In addition, the Shenzhen firm unveiled the list of smartphones compatible with EMUI 12 upon its release.





List of Huawei smartphones compatible with EMUI 12

Good news, since the manufacturer also intends to offer its overlay to devices that still have the Google Suite, like the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro for example. Here is the list in question:

As a reminder, EMUI 12 will mainly draw its inspiration from Harmony OS, the manufacturer’s next operating system. For example, we will find the new control panel accessible by simply sliding the screen down. As a whole, the interface will also use the Harmony OS codes with “finely adjusted gradients […] and a simple format of black, white and blue colors for a clean and refined look ”, says Huawei.

A brand new section dedicated to Device + will also be there. This service will facilitate connection with other devices working with EMUI, so that you can enjoy the features and applications of your smartphone on your MatePad, for example. EMUI 12 will also integrate MeeTime, the manufacturer’s alternative to FaceTime.

Source: Huawei Central