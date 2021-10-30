Huawei smartphones lose up to 87% of their value in a year

Huawei smartphones are likely to lose up to 87% of their resale value within a year. According to a study, the Chinese manufacturer’s phones depreciate much faster than Apple’s iPhones. This is also the case for Android smartphones offered by other brands, including Samsung.

Music Magpie, a UK recovery site, has just published its annual report dedicated to the value of smartphones in the market. The study is based on a survey of 2,093 UK consumers and data from Music Magpie. Survey results show that 61% of users don’t sell their smartphone as soon as they buy their new phone. On average, they wait 6 months before getting rid of their old device.





For Music Magpie, this is a huge mistake because the value of smartphones decreases day by day as soon as they are released on the market. Considering that an individual changes their smartphone 35 times in their lifetime, the study estimates that users lose a little over 4,000 euros by neglecting to resell their terminal as soon as possible. “Our data shows that selling your old device as soon as you buy the new one is the best way to get the most bang for your buck”, explains Steve Oliver, CEO of musicMagpie.

IPhones lose value less quickly than Android smartphones

Obviously, not all smartphones lose value at the same rate. According to the study, these are Huawei-branded phones that depreciate the fastest. Within 12 months of its release, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has lost 87% of its resale value. It is followed by the Huawei P20, which loses 84% ​​of its value in one year. US sanctions against Huawei and the loss of its Android license probably contributed to the depreciation of these models.

Read also: US sanctions plummet Huawei’s turnover, -32% in one year

Among the most rapidly depreciated smartphones, we also find the OnePlus 8 (-83% in one year), Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip (-83%) or even the first Galaxy Fold of the name. Without much surprise, iPhones are still a better investment than Android smartphones. According to the study, the smartphones that depreciate the least are all devices designed by Apple. For example, the iPhone 11 only loses 33% of its value in a year, compared to 36% for the iPhone 11 Pro. IPhones are “The best investment for people who are likely to change their device every year”, summarizes the study.

Source: Music Magpie