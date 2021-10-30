More

    “I breastfed him for three years”: Nolwenn Leroy inseparable from her son Marin, she confides

    Mother of a little boy named Marin, born July 12, 2017, from his love with Arnaud Clément, Nolwenn Leroy confided to be a real mother hen in the magazine Femina version of November 1, 2021. Filled by this role of parent that she has been playing with the former tennis player for four years already, the interpreter of the title Michao’s mare explains that she just can’t get away from her son. “I never left him since he was born“, she confides, before explaining the unconditional love she feels for him.”I wonder how I could have lived without him and without this crazy love.


    In total osmosis, the young mother even reveals having breastfed her son “during three years“and taking him on board with her on her last tour. She explains:”I took it everywhere with me and with my mom it was amazing. It was my best tour! I had my baby: in the evening, I sang and I found him afterwards. I no longer focused on my little person, I only thought about her well-being.“A fusional relationship that seems to fill the singer, that viewers will find in the TF1 program for 20 years of Star Academy, aired on October 30, 2021.


