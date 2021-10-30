“I don’t care, I say it”: Patrice Laffont acerbic with Fort Boyard, he balances on several colleagues

Without filter, Patrice Laffont commented on what became of the show Fort Boyard, under the leadership of Olivier Minne. During an interview with Star TV, published in its November 6, 2021 edition, the 82-year-old presenter and producer has not mince words with the one who has replaced him for 18 years now. By the way, another colleague takes it for his rank …

Patrice Laffont was the master of the fort between 1990 and 1999, before being replaced by Jean-Pierre Castaldi (between 2000 and 2002), then by Olivier Minne, at the helm of the famous game of France 2 since 2003. After ten consecutive seasons on the Fort, Patrice Laffont finally left the program, without regret: “I left my shows each time taking the lead. I walked around in the Fort, I kept repeating the same thing. After nine years of presenting, I said ‘I’m leaving the show‘”, explained the one who is illustrated today in the theater, in the play Tchoup Tchoup (or the magic of marriage).





But what does he think of the show today? Questioned by our colleagues, the answer is as surprising as it is spicy: “It’s a huge clip with video games. Father Fouras taps everyone on the shoulder … It’s not as good! Before, people, even well-known ones, respected Father Fouras!“Speaking of a ‘friendly’ slap on the team members …

This interview was also an opportunity to come back to images that recently came out of the archives: those on which Patrice Laffont slaps Passe-Partout. According to the host, “this story was edited by a malicious comrade who put on a sound of a big slap“. If he first pretended to preserve the identity of the colleague in question, he finally blurted out:”Oh, I don’t care, I say it: it was Julien Lepers ! I criticized him because on Intervilles, I didn’t find it good at all. “More than 20 years later, it is still time to settle scores.