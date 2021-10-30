“I had to be funny because I was ugly” (VIDEO)

Cyril Hanouna does not refuse any guest in “Touche pas à mon poste”! Proof of this is with yesterday’s show, Friday, October 29, in which the flagship producer / host of C8 received the sublime Eva Longoria. The 46-year-old actress is exceptionally present in Paris to participate in the Global Gift Gala which is being held this Saturday, October 30. An event in which she will also find Cyril Hanouna since he will host the gala.

Faced with this charming guest, Cyril Hanouna had a hard time not complimenting the actress made famous thanks to the series “Desperate Housewives”. The latter even split a compliment that totally destabilized the host. “You are very handsome kid“, indeed launched the ex-girlfriend of Tony Parker.





But in this burst of good humor, the one who stood out in the early 2000s in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” returned to her childhood. The opportunity to reveal that she had not always been physically advantaged. “I grew up, we were four girls in the family, I was the smallest. And all my sisters are blond with blue eyes. They called me the ‘ugly duckling’, ‘the little ugly one’. I had to be funny because I was ugly… “, she confided. A confidence that stunned Cyril Hanouna. “If she’s the ugly duckling, what are we?“, he had fun.

Eva Longoria then continued her confidence. “My sisters are gorgeous and they had fair skin. People would go to them and say to my mother ‘your daughters are beautiful. And who is this one? ‘ I had to be funny and then I bloomed like a flower. After college, I don’t know what happened… “, dropped Eva Longoria.

LT