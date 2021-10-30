Ice Cube quits film project because he does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19

The rapper and actor was to shoot the comedy “Oh Hell No” this winter, with Jack Black. A role paid for $ 9 million, but which required him to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

No vaccine, no filming. Rapper and actor Ice Cube has left the film project Oh Hell No, for which the producers asked him to be vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the specialized site The Hollywood Reporter, the American artist thus waived a salary of $ 9 million.

In this comedy, Ice Cube was to give the answer to the actor Jack Black, producer of the project. Sony Studios planned to start filming this winter in Hawaii, with Kitao Sakurai (the director of Bad Trip on Netflix).





The shooting delayed the time to find a replacement

Oh Hell No will tell the story of “Sherman (Jack Black), who falls in love with Will’s mother (the role that was to be played by Ice Cube), who has only one thing to say about it: ‘Oh no ‘”.

Due to the departure of Ice Cube, production of the film was postponed, until the studio found a replacement for him. Jack Black is still attached to the project.

As recalled by Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube has championed wearing the barrier mask throughout the coronavirus pandemic – and even donated it to a university in Oklahoma. The rapper also promoted t-shirts calling for respect for containment and barrier gestures, and the profits from their sale were donated to frontline workers.