In a marriage, he tries a burnout and hits a rented Rolls

Another one of those marriages where you do anything at the controls of machines of all kinds. And again one of those marriages where it ends a bit badly.

Ah, weddings where the goal is to impress everyone by exhibiting the most beautiful cars possible in the procession, even if it means wreaking havoc in traffic without any respect for others. And since these participants, usually unfamiliar with driving a sports car, find themselves behind the wheel of ultra-powerful rental machines, things can sometimes end very badly.





After the Audi R8s and other rental Lamborghini Huracans destroyed during weddings, this time is another accident filmed in the context of a similar event. While a T-Max driver smokes his rear tire, a quad bike tries to do the same. But after a failed attempt, he found himself on two wheels and moved forward until hitting the rear bumper and the body of a black Rolls-Royce Ghost, also rented for the event.

What damage

No one was hurt in the accident, but we imagine that even with such a slight shock, the repair bill could reach a tidy sum, admitting that the rear bumper must have suffered a little and that the paint is undoubtedly striped.