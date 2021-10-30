In DALS, Tayc and Fauve Hautot amazed everyone

TF1 screenshot During the 7th “prime” of season 11 of “Dance with the Stars”, singer Tayc and his partner Fauve Hautot ignited the track with a surprising “jive” to the sound of “Blinding Lights” from singer The Weeknd.

TELEVISION – Bilal Hassani has competition. Friday October 29, on the occasion of the seventh premium of “Dance with the Stars”, singer Tayc and his partner Fauve Hautot offered a performance that won over the public, invited to vote for the first time this season. And thus to question the superiority of the former French candidate for Eurovision, breathtaking since the beginning of the TF1 telecrochet. The Fauve-Tayc duo has indeed embarked on a jive boosted to the sound of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”. A number that saw them follow the steps with remarkable precision, climb into the stands to dance alongside the public and even attempt stunts, as you can see in the video below.





And it was not just the audience who appreciated the tour de force. The jurors of this 11th season also applauded the show: Jean-Paul Gautier and Chris Marques awarded a 9, Denitsa Ikonomova an 8 and François Alu 7, while the room awarded a 9.2 to the pair. By far the best our of the evening with a 42.2. An obvious complicity A first very great performance for Tayc and his partner, after several weeks where their talent had already been noticed, but without the imposed dances being necessarily respected to perfection. The fruit undoubtedly of the obvious complicity which exists between the interpreter of “Le Temps” and the famous dancer.