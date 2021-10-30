In DALS, Tayc and Fauve Hautot amazed everyone

TELEVISION – Bilal Hassani has competition. Friday October 29, on the occasion of the seventh premium of “Dance with the Stars”, singer Tayc and his partner Fauve Hautot offered a performance that won over the public, invited to vote for the first time this season. And thus to question the superiority of the former French candidate for Eurovision, breathtaking since the beginning of the TF1 telecrochet.
The Fauve-Tayc duo has indeed embarked on a jive boosted to the sound of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”. A number that saw them follow the steps with remarkable precision, climb into the stands to dance alongside the public and even attempt stunts, as you can see in the video below.
And it was not just the audience who appreciated the tour de force. The jurors of this 11th season also applauded the show: Jean-Paul Gautier and Chris Marques awarded a 9, Denitsa Ikonomova an 8 and François Alu 7, while the room awarded a 9.2 to the pair. By far the best our of the evening with a 42.2.
An obvious complicity
A first very great performance for Tayc and his partner, after several weeks where their talent had already been noticed, but without the imposed dances being necessarily respected to perfection. The fruit undoubtedly of the obvious complicity which exists between the interpreter of “Le Temps” and the famous dancer.
Whether in the videos of their time together that they share on social networks or during the rehearsal sequences broadcast during “DALS”, Tayc and Fauve Hautot actually seem to get along perfectly, not hesitating to tease each other. .
After having already won the dance competition twice (in 2012 with Emmanuel Moire and in 2019 with Sami el Gueddari), Fauve Hautot may have a partner there that will allow him to win a third title. A race for the final victory of which the actress Lucie Lucas is no longer part, eliminated this Friday evening.
