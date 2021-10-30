in Glasgow, a crucial and tense COP26 opens

As a reminder that the threat is already there, many streets are flooded, while a hundred leaders are expected this Sunday, October 31.

Under the drizzle, a group of American climate activists launch smoke bombs: the scene of a COP26 crucial for the future of the planet, the Scottish city of Glasgow is preparing to welcome leaders and demonstrators from around the world. The rising cloud of smoke is addressed to the heads of state and government expected at the UN summit which begins on Sunday.

Protests are growing as delegates attending the COP arrive in Glasgow, still seeking a return to normalcy after lockdowns inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. “I am very proud that the COP is being held in Glasgow”, explains Isabelle Barkley, a resident who walks quietly towards the demonstrators installed in George Square, in the center.

In the square, she has seen Nelson Mandela speak over the years, as well as countless rallies for Scottish independence and demonstrations of the Black lives matter movement. In the next two weeks, the square will be the rallying point for climate activists. They will be up to 100,000 to meet there during a major event scheduled for November 5, organizers estimate.

“We need to be positive, to remember that we can all do something. Eat less meat, buy less plastic, ”emphasizes Isabelle Barkley.

Heavy rains have washed the city, where more than 100 leaders are expected, including US President Joe Biden. As a reminder that the threat is already there, many streets in the center are flooded. As a safety measure, the police have blocked a large perimeter around the Scottish Campus Event which will host the event, near the banks of the River Clyde, disrupting the daily lives of residents.





Many of them are worried that the event will lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases, when the UK is already currently experiencing one of the highest rates of contamination in the world.

According to Devi Sridhar, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, a member of the group tasked with advising the Scottish government on the coronavirus, the summit, which is due to welcome 25,000 delegates from 200 countries, comes at the worst time. According to her, it may be the cause of a new peak and the return of restrictions this winter.

“A failure and a can”

Shaun Clerkin, a 60-year-old Glasgow resident watching American protesters throw their smoke bombs, expects the worst. “To be frank, I think COP26 will be a failure and bogus,” he thinks. According to him, the organizers are encroaching on the everyday life of the inhabitants, isolating the visitors from the very real social problems of the city.

“We have homeless people on our streets,” he says, “we have a lot of people living in temporary accommodation, hotels and bed and breakfasts. They live in facilities well below the standards ”. “But at the end of the day, the municipality wants to hide the homeless and the poor from the conference delegates,” he argues.

But for activists in George Square, there is only one fight that matters. “The outcome of COP26 here in Glasgow is nothing less than the life and death of people all over the world,” said Andrew Nazdin, the organizer of the event. “We need leaders from around the world to mobilize,” continues the 33-year-old.

According to him, heads of state and government have a golden chance to act, and the demonstrators will be there, to remind him “loud and clear”.