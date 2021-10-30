In Rome, G20 leaders endorse reform of international taxation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (right) greets US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on October 29, 2021 ahead of the G20 summit. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Janet Yellen, Secretary of the United States Treasury, greeted a “Historic agreement”. On Saturday, October 30, in Rome, the leaders of the twenty largest world economies endorsed the reform of international taxation which had been enacted in July by the finance ministers of the countries of the Group of Twenty (G20).

Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new int’l tax rules, including a global min tax th… https://t.co/DkZf3ByLih – SecYellen (@Secretary Janet Yellen)

“It’s more than just a tax agreement, it’s diplomacy that is reshaping our global economy and putting it at the service of our people”, was also enthusiastic the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The green decision will be formally formalized in the final G20 press release on Sunday, according to several sources close to the negotiations.

True fiscal aggiornamento, this reform is based on two pillars: the creation of a minimum worldwide tax of at least 15% for companies with more than 750 million euros of turnover; the redistribution of 20 to 30% of the “surplus” profits of the hundred largest and most profitable multinationals, to the benefit of so-called “market” countries, in which they do business without having a presence there. Among them, all the GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon), champions of superprofits and tax optimization.

The global minimum tax must return, on its own, 150 billion dollars (126 billion euros) per year in the coffers of the States. The rallying, in extremis, to the agreement of Ireland, Hungary and Estonia at the beginning of October had enabled the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to conclude the negotiations in time for the top of Rome.

A climate agreement not guaranteed

Beyond purely economic issues, the G20 leaders are also expected on the climate, just before the launch of COP26. “On all of our climate goals, we have a long way to go and we must step up the pace”, had repeated the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, Friday. It never ceases to warn about the risk of “Climate catastrophe”, pointing the “Special responsibility” of the G20 countries. This group, which includes the United States, the European Union, China, Russia and India, is responsible for the bulk of global emissions. “We still have time to get things back on track, this G20 meeting is an opportunity to do so”, insisted Mr. Guterres.

Heads of state and government will leave for Glasgow after the G20 summit is over on Sunday. However, their agreement during this weekend on strong commitments in favor of the climate is not guaranteed. “We are not going to stop global warming in Rome or at this COP meeting”, recognized the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on the plane taking him to Rome. Corn “This is an opportunity to try to make some of the vague commitments of [l’accord de] Paris and consolidate them into solid, rapid commitments to reduce emissions ” greenhouse gases, he developed in an interview with British television channel ITV.

Mr Johnson again insisted on Friday “The potential exit from coal”, during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who, like his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will only participate in the G20 by video conference. Beijing showed a sign of inflection by promising in September to stop building coal-fired power plants abroad. But China, and with it many emerging countries, still depends a lot on this fossil fuel, which emits a lot of CO. 2 , in particular to run its power plants, in the current context of the energy crisis.





Several demonstrations were planned, Saturday, in Rome (unions, extreme left, associations for the climate…). More than 5,000 police officers, riflemen and soldiers were mobilized. “Today we are asking the leaders of the G20 to stop playing among themselves and finally listen to the people, to act in favor of the climate as science has demanded for years”, an activist from Fridays for Future told Agence France-Presse. According to the police, around 5,000 people demonstrated in the Roman streets in a good-natured atmosphere.

“Keen and growing concern” about Iran’s nuclear power

In Rome, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom also expressed the wish that Tehran “Change course” to save the deal on its nuclear program. “We have expressed our determination to ensure that Iran can never manufacture or acquire a nuclear weapon, as well as our deep and growing concern about the accelerated pace of Iran’s provocative nuclear measures, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal “, said the four leaders in a joint statement.

The great powers had concluded, in 2015, with the Islamic Republic a historic agreement (known as the Common Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA) supposed to prevent it from acquiring the atomic bomb. The Americans unilaterally left the deal in 2018, under President Donald Trump, and reinstated sanctions against Iran, which, in response, gradually freed itself from restrictions on its nuclear program. This week, however, Tehran said it was ready to resume negotiations in November to save the agreement.

“We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach an agreement – and to implement it – on the return to respect of the JCPOA in order to ensure, in the long term, that the Iranian nuclear program is exclusively intended for peaceful purposes. , and provide for the lifting of sanctions ”, they again let it be known. “This will only be possible if Iran changes course”, however, they warned.

Multiplication of bilateral meetings

In Rome, the subjects of the debt of the poorest countries and the efforts to be made to vaccinate the inhabitants of the planet against Covid-19 were also discussed. In their first speeches on Saturday, the Russian and Chinese presidents pleaded for mutual recognition of currently available vaccines, the products of these two countries not being accepted everywhere in the European Union.

A police officer stands guard outside the La Nuvola convention center on October 28, 2021, in Rome ahead of the G20 summit. TIZIANA FABI / AFP

The leaders will also take advantage of their return to a large international meeting – the first time since the start of the pandemic – to increase bilateral or small committee meetings. Emmanuel Macron, who has already staged his reconciliation with Joe Biden on Friday after the submarine affair, also planned to meet Boris Johnson on Sunday, against the backdrop of a crisis between their two countries over post-Brexit fishing. Argentine President Alberto Fernández, for his part, hopes to discuss his debt with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

