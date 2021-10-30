In Russia, the start of a week off to stop the spread of the virus

The Kremlin has imposed a week off on the entire Russian workforce in order to thwart the spread of Covid-19. It begins this Saturday and will run until November 7.

A nonworking week began on Saturday across Russia, a measure aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 in this most bereaved country in Europe. According to the official report of the authorities published on Saturday, 40,251 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow ahead

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week declared a nationwide non-working period from October 30 to November 7 in order to break the chains of contamination. In Moscow, the capital and by far the worst epidemic focus – this period including the closure of non-essential services and the confinement of unvaccinated people over 60 years of age and the most vulnerable segment of the population – has already started Thursday. In recent days, the country has several times broken records for daily infections and deaths due to Covid-19, in the midst of an epidemic outbreak fueled by sluggish vaccination and weak health restrictions.





After strict containment in spring 2020, the authorities refused to reconfine, despite new waves of epidemics, in order to limit the economic losses. The rapid spread of Covid-19 is also facilitated by the low vaccination rate of the Russian population, against a background of widespread mistrust of local sera.

Only 32.5% of Russians fully vaccinated

Even though Russia has several vaccines of its own design, only 32.5% of some 144 million Russians are fully vaccinated, according to official statistics. The Kremlin is also worried this week about the explosion of trips and vacations planned by the Russians during the nonworking week.

In total, Russia has officially recorded 8,472,797 cases of coronavirus and 237,380 deaths to date. According to the statistics agency Rosstat, which has a broader definition of deaths linked to the virus, the total toll of the pandemic in Russia, however, stood at nearly 450,000 deaths at the end of September. This latest unofficial record makes Russia the fourth most damaged country in the world, after the United States, Brazil and India.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

