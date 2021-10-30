Indo-Pacific: Emmanuel Macron on the offensive

Posted on Oct. 30, 2021, 4:00 p.m.Updated Oct 30, 2021, 7:05 PM

After the snub inflicted on him by Australia by the cancellation of the contract for the sale of submarines, the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, turned to other partners in the Indo-Pacific region for consolidate French ambitions in the area.

In Rome, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he began this Saturday morning by meeting, for half an hour, his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo. While the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves le Drian, is due to visit Indonesia soon, the two leaders “have decided to work on a real strengthened strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific”, stressing that this partnership “will relate in particular to the question of ecological transition, on support for employment and growth in Indonesia and on post-Covid recovery ”. The concrete details of this merger are not yet known, nor its timetable.

The shadow of Australian submarines

Hours later, the bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries. It is precisely with this country that France initially defined its Indo-Pacific strategy three years ago.





In March 2018, a delegation of French entrepreneurs alongside the Head of State had signed some twenty contracts for an amount of 13 billion euros. Having just fitted out some forty Rafale fighter jets, India does not intend to enter the block-to-block confrontation game between the United States and China. But she wants to contain her powerful neighbor without falling under American rule. Paris is therefore a credible partner.

Saturday, “the discussion made it possible to note a great convergence between France and India on the principles which should guide our actions in the Indo-Pacific: confidence, independence, and unity”, indicated the Elysee Palace after the discussion between the two heads of state.

The latter have displayed “a common desire to go further in the Indo-Pacific strategy, both in its bilateral, regional and international aspects”, the Elysee said again before announcing the holding, next week of a “strategic dialogue” in Paris to “concretize this desire and move forward on a common agenda”.

France’s ambition to assert itself, thanks to its overseas territories, as a power in this region has been shaken by the breach by Australia of a mega contract to purchase French submarines and the announcement of a strategic alliance between this country, the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS). Friday, before the opening of the summit, Emmanuel Macron had met at Villa Bonaparte, his American counterpart, Joe Biden. The latter had conceded an awkwardness on the part of the United States in this affair.