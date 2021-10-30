Intel presents its XeSS upsampling technology in video on Hitman 3 and The Riftbreaker games

Intel’s next graphics solutions, including the Alchemist GPUs expected early next year, will be able to rely on upsampling technology called XeSS to Xe Super Sampling. On the occasion of Intel Innovation 2021, the company released the very first video dedicated to XeSS.

Intel shows its technology at work on the Hitman 3 and The Riftbreaker games. An expected choice for the first, since the company has been a partner of IO Interactive for several months. On the other hand, the second, developed by Exor Studios, has already served as a showcase for AMD, which has used it to promote its FSR (Fidelity FX Super Resolution) in June. By making this choice, Intel is therefore paving the way for direct comparisons, which suggests that the company has confidence in its solution compared to that of AMD. Anyway, in this video, Intel puts in opposition images in 1080p then in 4K after upscaling via XeSS. Unfortunately, the video uploaded by Intel is only 1080p; a 4K version should be available in the coming days (we will update the article if this is the case).





For Intel, AMD and NVIDIA GPUs

In order to drive the rapid adoption of its XeSS, Intel has implemented an early access program XeSS DeVMesh which allows developers to test the integration of XeSS. In principle, XeSS takes a fairly open approach that makes it more like AMD’s FSR than NVIDIA’s DLSS, which requires an RTX graphics card with Tensor cores. As a result, Intel’s solution should work with its GPUs but also with those of AMD and NVIDIA.

