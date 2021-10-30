investigation opened after accusations against the relatives of the Prince of Monaco

A preliminary investigation was opened this Thursday in Monaco and entrusted to the Principality’s police after the filing of a criminal complaint from relatives of Prince Albert II. For ten days or so, websites based abroad, including a site called “Les Dossiers du Rocher”, have denounced the practices of “Monegasque personalities, politicians and influential businessmen”, with the aim of “manipulating and influence the institutions of Monaco in their own interests ”, explained the daily Monaco Morning.

These sites, which take the form of fake media, call into question the “probity and loyalty” of four men: Didier Linotte, president of the Supreme Court of the Principality, Laurent Anselmi, government advisor, Minister of External Relations, as well as two close to Prince Albert II, his lawyer Thierry Lacoste and Claude Palmero, the administrator of his property. The accusations are then relayed on social networks by accounts created for this operation. According to a source familiar with the matter, the sites are hosted in Iceland and the United States.

A campaign which would aim to “destabilize the Principality and take control of the Rock”

The investigation was opened after the filing of a criminal complaint in Monaco by Me Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, lawyer for the four people concerned, in particular for “violation of correspondence” and “violation of professional secrecy”. The lawyer filed “additional complaints due to new broadcasts”.





In addition, civil complaints were filed Wednesday in Paris, in particular for “defamation”, “false accusations” and “slanderous accusations”, said Luc Brossollet, who defends Thierry Lacoste. Regarding the latter, “another complaint will be filed this Friday for violation of correspondence and hacking,” said Me Brossollet. The Prince’s Palace did not give an official reaction, referring to the interview given by Prince Albert II to Monaco-Morning, in which he condemned a “defamatory and anonymous rumor campaign targeting several servants of the Principality”.

According to a source familiar with the matter, this campaign aims to “destabilize the Principality and take control of the Rock” and “prevent a series of appointments and a government reshuffle” envisaged at the end of November, just after the National Day on November 19. On this occasion, according to the same source, Prince Albert II would like to “part ways with old local politicians in order to thoroughly renew the government team and bring out new talents”.