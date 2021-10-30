Is the WhatsApp app really going to stop working on Monday on your old smartphone?

Do not panic if you have updated your smartphone at least once in 5 years. As of Monday, the WhatsApp messaging service will no longer provide security updates and the addition of new features to its application on devices running on Android 4.0.4, a version of the operating system released. in March 2012. But also on iPhones with a version prior to iOS 10 released in September 2016.

“We support all Android phones that meet the following criteria: your Android phone is running Android 4.1 or higher and your Android phone is capable of receiving text messages or calls during the verification process,” the company explains on its blog. from the Facebook / Meta group.

For iOS and iPhones, using the latest version, iOS 15.0.2 in this case, is highly recommended.

Few blocked smartphones

In this unlikely scenario where you have never updated your smartphone, to be private from virtual conversations, this device would have to be part of a restricted list of devices for which the minimum configuration – Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and iOS10 – no longer available from now until Monday.

Forty old smartphones are concerned, keeping in mind that the renewal cycle of a phone is 3 years on average. The list (see below) includes a majority of devices that have never or very little been sold in France, including entry and mid-range models from Korean manufacturers LG and Samsung or Chinese brand Huawei. The top performers on the list were released in 2012 as Samsung’s Galaxy S3 mini.



Even Google, publisher of Android, abandoned support for Android 4.0 Ice-Cream Sandwich last summer, which was installed by default at the time when it left the factory.

For iPhones, only the 2011 iPhone 4S is affected because it is blocked at iOS 9. The iPhone 5 and or 5C can in theory download and install iOS 10 but in a degraded version because not designed for them. Apple has anyway an adoption rate of the latest or penultimate version of its operating system close to 90% of the fleet in circulation.

Smartphones not supported by WhatsApp

Alcatel / HTX / Wiko : One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

Huawei : Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

LG : Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2