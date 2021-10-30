Italy: For Allegri, Juve are now “a midfield team”

An Old Lady rang. Juventus must according to their coach Massimiliano Allegri “accept“to be”currently a mid-table team“, after a second consecutive defeat in the league on Saturday against Verona (2-1).

“What can I say ? We are in a bad situation. We have to accept the reality and the fact that we are currently a midfield team“, lamented the Italian technician on DAZN after the meeting. Three days after his defeat on the wire against Sassuolo, Juve once again fell on Saturday during the 11th day of Serie A against Hellas Verona 2-1 and remain frozen in the soft underbelly of the ranking (9th).

Three days away from hosting Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, the Turinese remain on three games without a win, a bad series that they had already experienced at the start of the season. “We will get out of this situation. There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves, it won’t help us“added Allegri.

