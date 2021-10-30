More

    Italy: For Allegri, Juve are now “a midfield team”

    Sports


    An Old Lady rang. Juventus must according to their coach Massimiliano Allegri “accept“to be”currently a mid-table team“, after a second consecutive defeat in the league on Saturday against Verona (2-1).

    We will get out of this situation

    Serie A


    Juve is hopeless

    3 HOURS AGO

    What can I say ? We are in a bad situation. We have to accept the reality and the fact that we are currently a midfield team“, lamented the Italian technician on DAZN after the meeting. Three days after his defeat on the wire against Sassuolo, Juve once again fell on Saturday during the 11th day of Serie A against Hellas Verona 2-1 and remain frozen in the soft underbelly of the ranking (9th).

    Three days away from hosting Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, the Turinese remain on three games without a win, a bad series that they had already experienced at the start of the season. “We will get out of this situation. There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves, it won’t help us“added Allegri.

    Ramsdale and his fascinating parade: “I don’t know what happened”

    Serie A

    Lopez and Sassuolo overthrow Juve

    10/27/2021 At 6:30 PM

    Serie A

    Dybala and VAR save Juve from disappointment, Napoli and Roma back to back

    10/24/2021 At 8:51 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleNews | United States – Assault on Capitol Hill: List of documents Trump wants to keep secret unveiled
    Next article“With” the Young Actor “, we did not want to fall into a mutual relationship” – Release

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC