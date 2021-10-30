“It’s hard not to know you are near me anymore, my sister”

This Friday, October 29 marked the last appearance of Sandrine, camped by Juliette Tresanini, in Tomorrow belongs to us. Solène Hébert, who plays Victoire, left a moving message to the one who has become her great friend …
She was present from the very beginning in the series, playing Sandrine Lazzari, the principal of Paul Valéry high school. Juliette Tresanini, who played this role for four years, is now definitively leaving Tomorrow belongs to us… And the whole little universe that revolved around the soap opera. Indeed, some time ago, we learned that his character was going to distance itself from the narrative scheme of fiction. It’s actually more than that since Juliette Tresanini is simply leaving the series. Except that, like several other recurring actors like Ingrid Chauvin, she had moved to Sète, the filming location of the series, for more convenience. She had built a whole happy little world there. And like her character, she therefore left the Hérault coast, heading for Paris.
The heartbreaking farewells of Juliette Tresanini in DNA
After a parenthesis, where her character flew to Guadeloupe, she made a comeback in the soap opera during an intrigue around her sister Victoire (Solène Hébert), who had to undergo an emergency heart transplant. Since Victoire is restored and ready to relaunch in new relationships following her break-up with Georges, Sandrine can go back to her new life and her interpreter, Juliette Tresanini, towards new projects. But as she had explained to TV-Leisure, she is enthusiastic about what awaits her: in particular the writing of a feature film, already in progress and… a role in another series of TF1! This October 29 marked the last appearance of Sandrine Lazzari in Tomorrow belongs to us. And if the mother and daughter offered heartbreaking farewells in the soap opera, in real life, Solène Hébert and Juliette Tresanini have become more than friends. As proof, the heartbreaking message left by the interpreter of Victoire on Instagram.
“This little UFO was going to enter my heart like a cannon ball “
“I still remember the first time I saw you in the studio, in your green jumpsuit, talking to yourself in front of your selfie stick. It was over 4 years ago. I could not imagine that this little UFO was going to enter my heart like a cannon ball never to leave again “, remembered the actress, before pointing out how much she misses Juliette Tresanini already. “I’m not going to lie to you, it’s hard not to know you are near me anymore, my sister. Even if of course we call each other 1 hour every day on the phone, it’s not like hugging you when I want, or explaining to you how the oven works. Today is Sandrine’s last day, the Lazzari’s last day too. Because we do not make a family alone. I miss you”, concluded Solène Hébert, visibly very marked by this new start.