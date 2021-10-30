Jalibert and Ntamack will start well against Argentina

Info RMC SPORT – Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack will both be lined up against Argentina next Saturday Stade de France. The first will wear the number ten of the XV of France, the second will be holder in the center. Fabien Galthié decided and announced it to the two players.

It is therefore no longer a working hypothesis but a certainty. Matthieu Jalibert (22 years old, 12 caps) and Romain Ntamack (22 years old, 20 caps) will indeed be lined up from the start both next Saturday against Argentina.

A first for the French team, less than two years before the World Cup. According to information from RMC Sport, coach Fabien Galthié announced it to Bordeaux and Toulouse. Barring injury, which would necessarily change the plans of the staff, Jalibert will wear number 10 next Saturday at the Stade de France, Ntamack, he will be replaced as first center, alongside Gaël Fickou.

As mentioned by RMC Sport last week, the management of the Blues was considering this possibility, even before the withdrawal of Virimi Vakatawa. A blow that only reinforced this tempting temptation on paper. “It’s been thinking for a while, but you have to find the right time to do it”, we were told ten days ago. So the time has come with this November tour against Argentina on November 6, Georgia on the 14th, and especially New Zealand on the 20th.





In view of the training in Marcoussis since the start of the rally, this is not really a surprise. At each session, Jalibert led the game of the potential holders as an opener, with Ntamack a few meters from him. On the defensive phases, as seen this Saturday in the humidity of Marcoussis, the two players, as well as Fickou, alternate regularly, seeing the Toulouse take more of a role of number 10.

An increasingly clear starting XV

For the rest, the composition of the starting XV is more and more clear. During most of the session in the rain today, the team of potential holders against the Pumas was exactly the same as that lined up on Friday in Marcoussis.

With notably Lebel-Penaud on the wings, and Jaminet at the rear. In the front row, Baille, Marchand and Bamba should also start. In the second row, Willemse and Flament were once again partners, as were the Woki-Jelonch-Cros trio. Alldritt, usual captain of the Blues, was still essentially content with a place in the opposing team, just like Macalou still sometimes tested on… the wing during the end-match scenarios.

The official composition of this XV of France will be announced Thursday morning by Fabien Galthié and Raphaël Ibanez, two days before the meeting against the Argentines.

The XV aligned with the blue chasubles: Jaminet – Penaud, Fickou, Ntamack, Lebel – (o) Jalibert, (m) Dupont (cap) – Woki, Jelonch, Cros – Willemse, Flament – Bamba, Marchand, Baille