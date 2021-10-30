Jean-Pascal Lacoste and Jenifer: return on their express love story

20 years ago, the first season of Star Academy launched. A season that has revealed many artists but also marked by a couple now become cult: Jenifer and Jean-Pascal.

The Star Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary! For the occasion TF1 will broadcast three entertainment bonuses shot from the Seine Musicale. Called “Star Academy, We said we would meet in 20 years” and presented by Nikos Aliagas, they invite us to relive the Star Ac years in the company of all those who have marked the program. And it is Jenifer, the winner of the first edition who will open the ball this Saturday, October 30 with her former classmates: Mario, Patrice, Carine, François, Jessica and Jean-Pascal. The latter who lived a highly publicized love affair with Jenifer during this first season of Star Academy.

But this rapprochement would have been invented from scratch according to the interpreter of Au Soleil. “There were days when I wanted to go out. I felt overwhelmed, because I had flirted with Jean-Pascal and that I didn’t assume too much the next day. I liked him, not more. Everything had been romanticized … “, lamented Jenifer on Télé 7 jours in January 2017.





Jean-Pascal Lacoste: “It was a beautiful love affair”

For his part, Jean Pascal Lacoste does not seem to keep the same memory. From the Belgian media Telepro, he had assured to have been sincere in his feelings: “Lately, there are interviews that have come out, saying that, apparently, Jenifer and I had been a bit orchestrated. Me, I was never briefed by the production. Because precisely, they knew that I was myself and that’s what the audience liked. I was myself until the end of the game, 100%. I’m still myself today. “

In January 2021, Jean Pascal was again on this relationship in the show of secrets of Evelyne Thomas on Non Stop People “It was a beautiful romance, I liked it a lot. We kissed each other three times at the castle and then we saw each other a bit again”, he confided. But Jean-Pascal assures him, they did not go further than the kisses. “Oh no, in the castle no! Because there are cameras everywhere (…). We were there to work!”, he explained to Evelyne Thomas.

Today, Jean-Pascal Lacoste and Jenifer are on good terms. On December 11, 2020, the former lovebirds met on the Touche plateau not at my post. The latter had said “too happy” to cross again the path of the artist. He had specified that it had been nineteen years since they had seen each other again.

