Jenifer, Jean-Pascal, Magali Vaé … 20 years later, they have changed a lot (PHOTOS)

The star Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary. On this occasion, the stars of the TF1 program met this Saturday, October 30, 2021. And you will see, 20 years later, they have changed a lot. Discover their evolution since.
“Music”, “I’m not a hero”, “Let me dance”... For eight years, the star Academy made the happiness of the Saturday evenings of TF1. From 2001 to 2008, the hymns were linked with success for the residents of the château de la star Academy. In nearly ten seasons, more than 100 students have taken to the stage of the phenomenon show. Among them are singers who have become stars such as Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy or Elodie Frégé. Twenty years later, TF1 will celebrate its most famous musical show during three premium events broadcast on Saturdays, October 30, November 6 and 13. The opportunity to meet some of the most outstanding students who will reveal all behind the scenes of the show. Who says 20 years, also says (and especially) change. In a slideshow (to find here), TV-Leisure invites you to discover the before and after of students and teachers. Because yes, like us, they too have aged.
Zoom on seasons 1 and 5 for the first bounty
The first premium event of Star Academy: we said we’ll meet in 20 years, it’s this Saturday, October 30 at 9:05 p.m. on TF1. In this first issue, Nikos Aliagas will return to the course of the students of seasons 1 and 5. On the program: the reunion of Jenifer with Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Mario Barravechia, Patrice Maktav, Jessica Marquez and the others but also the confessions of Magalie Vaé, Jérémy, Maud, Pierre or Emilie of season 5. During the evening, each season will re-sing its hymn and some students will take to the stage to sing one of the songs that marked their adventure.
Already available on Salto
For the most impatient among you, the second bonus of this eagerly awaited reunion will be available on Salto from this Saturday, October 30. In the meantime, find just below the trailer of these exceptional shows. Tears, music and nostalgia will be there.