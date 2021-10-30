John Wick: an actress of the last James Bond in the spin-off? – Cinema News

Falling into the cinema when he was little, and become addicted to series, he does his own stunts and navigates between eras and genres, from SF to comedy (musical or not) through fantasy and animation. He also dissects the geek and heroic news in the program FanZone.

Currently on the bill of “Die can wait”, where she is unanimous with the public, Ana de Armas could join another action saga by being the headliner of “Ballerina”, spin-off of ” John Wick “.

The producers of John Wick have undoubtedly seen Dying Can Wait. And, like almost all of the audience, they came across the charm of Paloma, played by Ana de Armas. Because the Cuban actress is today in negotiations to be the headliner of Ballerina, spin-off of the action saga led by Keanu Reeves.

Directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Die Hard 4), the feature film will focus on this character seen in John Wick 3: a young killer in search of revenge against the murderers of her family. Last May, the name of Chloë Grace Moretz circulated to embody it, but it is ultimately Ana de Armas who could carry the film.

And meet again Keanu Reeves, to whom she gave the reply (and played a few bad tricks) in Knock Knock by Eli Roth? Last I heard, it was not excluded that the actor would make a cameo, just like the Director played by Anjelica Huston.

At the moment, Ballerina does not yet have a release date. But the saga will continue in May 2022 with John Wick 4, whose filming, passed through Paris, has just ended.

