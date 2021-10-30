Julian Nagelsmann can’t recover from searing loss to Gladbach

What follows after this advertisement

In the middle of the week, Bayern Munich lost heavily to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Cup (5-0), which rules out any possibility of achieving the Championship-Cup-Champions League treble, both coveted by the Bavarian club every season. At a press conference before facing Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, German coach Julian Nagelsmann prefers to turn the page on Borussia Park: “When you’re used to patterns as a team and as a human being, and then it’s completely different, then the human being as an accustomed animal can’t get away with it too quickly. It was an experience that hurt. And with that, we can close Wednesday’s book. ”





Despite this, the 34-year-old technician also confessed that he won’t be forgetting that slap anytime soon: “We are all human and it was one of the saddest moments of my career with the loss in the final to Dortmund last year. Bayern Munich players rarely have such hits in their careers. It’s something special, we don’t get rid of it like that. But we didn’t cry on the phone. We approached things openly and gave solutions to the players. I had a feeling with all the players that we were going to get them out of their heads. We have to go to the maximum of our performance in the Union. We have to approach the game with maximum intensity. ”